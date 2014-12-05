(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Invercargill City Council (Invercargill) Long- and Short-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'AA' and 'F1+', respectively. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the support gained from a robust institutional framework for local and regional councils in New Zealand, a sound socio-economic profile, Invercargill's conservative management approach and historically solid fiscal performances, and strong debt metric's relative to other highly rated peers. New Zealand's strong institutional framework is an important positive rating factor. It includes transparent reporting and financial disclosure, strong controls and supervision, a high level of own-source revenues (rates), and limited responsibilities, mainly water and road infrastructure. Invercargill's fiscal performance has been consistently solid. Fitch calculated a (cash-flow) operating margin of 27.2% in the financial year ending June 2014 (FYE14), up from 26.5% in FY13 and well above similarly rated international peers. Moreover, over the five years to FYE14 the operating margin has averaged 28.7%. This performance lends support to the council achieving the forecasts in its 10 year long-term plan, and forecast operating margin projected to average 29.1% over the three years to FYE17. Invercargill has traditionally maintained conservative debt metrics, and following a reduction in direct debt of 26% to NZD29.7m at FYE14, debt ratios compare very favourably against 'AA' peers. Invercargill's payback (debt/current balance) ratio improved from 2.2 years at FYE13 to 1.5 years at FYE14 and is projected to fall to 1.4 years by FYE17. Direct debt as a percentage of current revenue declined from 53.2% at FYE13 to 36.6% at FYE14 and is projected to fall to 34.9% by FYE17. Invercargill's management and governance are supported by clear policy guidelines and a rigorous planning process that includes 10 year long-term plans (LTP) updated every three years. The mayor, chief executive and chairman of finance have served since 1998, 1986 and 1974, respectively and this has helped ensure consistency in policy and strategic direction. Invercargill is a small and diversified manufacturing (35.6% of GDP in 2012) led economy. Total population of around 53,700 increased by 1% in FY14, and the city's GDP of around NZD1.7bn in 2012 equates to 0.6% of the national GDP. The city is a key hub for a large agricultural region that includes dairying, forestry and fishing, and through an attractive zero fee rate policy at the Southern Institute of Technology, has developed a large student population. RATING SENSITIVITIES Invercargill's ratings could come under pressure, if unexpectedly its operating performance deteriorated significantly, with operating margins dropping towards 15% and its direct debt to current balance increasing above 3 years for a prolonged period. A significant increase in the debt of any non self-supporting public sector entities could also pressure the ratings. Positive rating action would require greater diversification in the economy and expansion of the tax base. Contacts: John Birch Director +61 2 8256 0345 Fitch Australia Pty. Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria: 'International Local and Regional Governments Ratings Criteria - Outside the United States', dated 23 April 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com 