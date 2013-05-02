(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
May 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk (Japfa,
BB-/Stable) USD225m 6% notes due 2018 a final 'BB-' rating. The new notes, issued by Comfeed
Finance B.V., are guaranteed by Japfa.
The rating action follows the receipt of documents largely conforming to
information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected
rating assigned on 17 April 2013.
Japfa plans to use 55.6% of the proceeds to refinance existing bank loans, and
the balance to fund capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.
Key Rating Drivers
Market leadership: The ratings reflect Japfa's position as Indonesia's
second-largest supplier of animal feed and day-old-chicks (DOC) by market share
and its established track record. This provides the company with flexibility to
pass onto customers increases in raw material costs and foreign exchange
fluctuations to protect profit margins. Japfa benefits from low procurement
costs relative to peers as it sources about 70% of its corn requirement
domestically.
Period of high capex: Japfa is entering a period of high investments as it plans
to spend about IDR3.9trn on capex over the next two years. About 40% of this
capex is allocated for expanding DOC breeding farms, which will accordingly
drive expansion in feed production capacity. By 2014, Japfa expects DOC and feed
capacity to increase by 34% and 19%, respectively. Fitch views this expansion
positively on the back of continued favorable demand for poultry products in
Indonesia as well as necessary for Japfa to defend its market share.
With most of capex funded by debt, Fitch expects leverage - as measured by net
debt/EBITDA - to increase to above 2.5x in the next 24 months (2012: 1.9x).
Fitch takes comfort from the company's ability to scale back capex plans, if
necessary, and from its well-distributed debt maturity profile with the bulk of
its debt not due until 2017. As the capex plans run their course, Fitch expects
the company to deleverage to below 2.5x, and to maintain a financial profile
consistent with its ratings.
Inherent industry risks: The ratings are constrained by the cyclicality of main
raw materials and business sensitivity to disease outbreaks. Nevertheless,
flexibility to pass on raw material costs and improved health security measures
as well as diversified breeding locations are important mitigating factors.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative
rating action
- increase in leverage to above 2.5x on a sustained basis
- decrease in EBITDA margin to below 8% (end-2012: 10.9%) on a sustained basis
- Inability to pre-fund capex plans
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the medium-term due to
inherent industry risks and capex plans.