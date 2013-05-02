(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

May 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk (Japfa, BB-/Stable) USD225m 6% notes due 2018 a final 'BB-' rating. The new notes, issued by Comfeed Finance B.V., are guaranteed by Japfa.

The rating action follows the receipt of documents largely conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 17 April 2013.

Japfa plans to use 55.6% of the proceeds to refinance existing bank loans, and the balance to fund capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.

Key Rating Drivers

Market leadership: The ratings reflect Japfa's position as Indonesia's second-largest supplier of animal feed and day-old-chicks (DOC) by market share and its established track record. This provides the company with flexibility to pass onto customers increases in raw material costs and foreign exchange fluctuations to protect profit margins. Japfa benefits from low procurement costs relative to peers as it sources about 70% of its corn requirement domestically.

Period of high capex: Japfa is entering a period of high investments as it plans to spend about IDR3.9trn on capex over the next two years. About 40% of this capex is allocated for expanding DOC breeding farms, which will accordingly drive expansion in feed production capacity. By 2014, Japfa expects DOC and feed capacity to increase by 34% and 19%, respectively. Fitch views this expansion positively on the back of continued favorable demand for poultry products in Indonesia as well as necessary for Japfa to defend its market share.

With most of capex funded by debt, Fitch expects leverage - as measured by net debt/EBITDA - to increase to above 2.5x in the next 24 months (2012: 1.9x). Fitch takes comfort from the company's ability to scale back capex plans, if necessary, and from its well-distributed debt maturity profile with the bulk of its debt not due until 2017. As the capex plans run their course, Fitch expects the company to deleverage to below 2.5x, and to maintain a financial profile consistent with its ratings.

Inherent industry risks: The ratings are constrained by the cyclicality of main raw materials and business sensitivity to disease outbreaks. Nevertheless, flexibility to pass on raw material costs and improved health security measures as well as diversified breeding locations are important mitigating factors.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action

- increase in leverage to above 2.5x on a sustained basis

- decrease in EBITDA margin to below 8% (end-2012: 10.9%) on a sustained basis

- Inability to pre-fund capex plans

Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the medium-term due to inherent industry risks and capex plans.