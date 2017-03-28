(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BB-' final
rating to PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa; BB-/Stable)
USD150 million
5.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022.
The notes will be guaranteed by almost all of Japfa's major
operating
subsidiaries. The company intends to use about USD137 million of
the net
proceeds to redeem a part of its US dollar notes maturing in
2018 and the
remainder for general working capital. The final rating is in
line with the
expected rating assigned on 20 March 2017, and follows the
receipt of final
documents conforming to earlier information.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Robust Margins, Lower Leverage: Japfa's EBITDA margin improved
to 13.1% in 2016,
from 9.1% in 2015, driven by more conducive market conditions.
Profitability in
the animal-feed segment was up, while sales of day-old chicks
(DOC) returned to
significant profit after losses in 2014-2015. Japfa's net
debt-to-EBITDA
leverage dropped to 0.9x, from 2.6x. We estimate leverage will
remain at around
1.5x, assuming the EBITDA margin narrows from 2017. We also
expect Japfa to
continue to generate FCF over the next three years, with a
healthy fixed-charge
coverage averaging over 4x.
Improved Market Conditions: The Indonesian government has taken
steps to manage
poultry supply since 2H15, after oversupply weakened prices for
DOC and live
birds in 2H14 and 1H15 - which resulted in losses at producers,
including
small-scale farmers. The significant jump in DOC profitability
raises the risk
of an increase in DOC supply that may impact prices in 2017,
though we believe
the likelihood of a recurrence of the oversupply situation seen
earlier is low
with enhanced authority from the Ministry of Agriculture to
manage the domestic
chicken supply. Fitch also sees robust growth prospects for
chicken demand in
Indonesia as per capita poultry consumption is low, and the
agency expects GDP
growth to accelerate.
Cost Pass-Through Ability: Japfa is able to mitigate its
exposure to rising raw
material costs through a strong ability to pass through cost
increases to
customers in the animal-feed segment. This is due to its high
market share and
its ability to retain corn inventory and adjust output. PT
Charoen Pokphand
Indonesia Tbk (CPIN) and Japfa together control about 50% of
Indonesia's poultry
feed market, and react similarly to increases in raw material
costs by seeking
to raise prices. Japfa's corn dryers also allow it to store
dried corn for up to
four months, providing some flexibility in production.
Debt Maturities Being Addressed: Japfa repaid IDR1.5 trillion of
bonds in
January and February 2017, using its cash balance of IDR2.7
trillion as of
end-2016. The company issued IDR1 trillion of bonds with tenors
of three and
five years in November 2016 under its IDR3 trillion bond
programme. Liquidity
also improved due to an injection of IDR702 billion of cash by
global investment
firm KKR. In August 2016, KKR took a 12% stake in Japfa through
a combination of
primary and secondary share purchases. We estimate that Japfa
will be able to
repurchase or repay the USD195 million of its notes maturing in
2018, using cash
proceeds from the latest US dollar bond and further issuance
under its
Indonesian rupiah bond programme.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Japfa's ratings can be compared with that of Fufeng Group
Limited (Fufeng;
BB/Stable), which is the largest global producer of monosodium
glutamate.
Fufeng's size in terms of EBITDA and leverage profile is similar
to Japfa.
However, Fufeng enjoys advantages of scale, integrated
facilities and proximity
to raw materials that are difficult to replicate and result in
better margins,
justifying a better rating than Japfa.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Animal-feed sales volume to rise by 3% annually from 2017
- Average annual sales volume growth of 3%-5% for DOC and live
poultry from 2017
- EBITDA margin narrows to around 9% from 2017
- Capex of around IDR700 billion from 2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- Leverage (net debt/EBITDA) below 1.5x on a sustained basis
(2016: 0.9x)
- No significant weakening of industry fundamentals and Japfa's
market position
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- Leverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis
- Significant reduction in size of the animal-feed segment,
which would be
demonstrated by its share of total revenue falling below 30%
(2016: 36%)
- Failure to adequately address the maturity of its US dollar
bonds in 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akash Gupta
Associate Director
+65 67967242
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Associate Director
+62 21 29886815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 13 December 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates - Effective from 27
September 2016
to 10 March 2017 (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021184
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
