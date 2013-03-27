(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Kazakhstan-based JSC IC Alliance Polis (Alliance Polis) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'B' and a National IFS rating of 'BB+(kaz)'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the operational challenges faced by the company in 2012, as evidenced by worsening in key operating metrics, exacerbated by the merger with Pana Insurance. The ratings also reflect poor underwriting profitability in the past three years and the low credit quality of the company's investment portfolio. Positively, the ratings are supported by the company's good capitalisation and the agency's view that the capital will remain robust and absorb potential losses in 2013. Alliance Polis experienced operational difficulties in 2012, which was reflected in the decline in sales, loss of franchise and deterioration in profitability. This was worsened by the merger with Pana Insurance in Q112, which put additional pressure on the company's loss and expense ratios, but at the same time marginally improved its capital position. The company's underwriting profitability has been negative over the past three years. In 2012, the underwriting loss increased to KZT0.9bn (2011: KZT0.6bn), as a result of growth in claims incurred and high fixed administrative expenses. Net claims incurred surged to KZT2.1bn in 2012 (2011: KZT1bn), which stemmed from a large increase in the loss ratio for the obligatory employee accident insurance line and less significant increases in other lines across the portfolio. The expense ratio deteriorated to 71.4% in 2012 from 55.8% in 2011, pressured by expenses not declining in line with premium income. Alliance Polis's risk-adjusted capital position, as assessed by the agency, is good and, despite weak asset credit quality, supports the current rating level. The capital strength stems from the current relatively low levels of premium written by the insurer compared to the shareholders equity volume. The company's statutory solvency margin was well above the required minimum in 2012 with the average level of 255% in that year. However, if premium volumes were to grow significantly, the capital and solvency position could worsen, although Fitch's expectation is that it will still stay supportive of the current ratings. The credit quality of the company's investment portfolio is relatively low, with substantial holdings in below-investment-grade debt, in common with Kazakhstani insurers generally. At end-2012, 74% of assets were concentrated in the Kazakhstani banking sector . However, on the other hand, the investment portfolio is of good liquidity. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch would view a material decline in Alliance Polis's risk-adjusted capitalisation or a fall in its statutory solvency margin below 100% as triggers for a downgrade. Any indication that the shareholder was unwilling to support Alliance Polis would also be viewed negatively for the ratings. Alliance Polis's ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its operational profitability through better underwriting and expense management, or if it significantly improves the credit profile of its investments. Contact: Primary Analyst Dmitri Zalesskiy Associate Director +7 495 956 5570 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited Valovaya Street, 26 Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Dr. Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 