(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC
Russian Standard
Bank's (RSB) two RUB3bn senior unsecured fixed-rate exchange
bond issues (BO-03
and BO-4 series), with a final maturity in February 2016,
Long-term ratings of
'B+'. The notes have Recovery Ratings of 'RR4'.
RSB has Long-term foreign and local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of
'B+' with a Stable Outlook, a National Long-term Rating of
'A-(rus)' with a
Stable Outlook, a Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'B', a
Viability Rating of
'b+', a Support Rating of '5', and a Support Rating Floor at 'No
Floor'.
For the most recent update on RSB see "Fitch Upgrades Two and
Affirms Three
Russian Consumer Finance Banks" dated 21 March 2013, which is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issues' ratings correspond to RSB's Long-term local currency
IDR
('B+'/Stable). The latter factors in RSB's broad retail
franchise, moderate
level of credit losses, healthy profitability and adequate
liquidity profile. At
the same time RSB's Long-term local currency IDR remains
constrained by weak
capitalisation and risks relating to other shareholder assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downward pressure on RSB's Long-term IDRs, and consequently the
issues' ratings,
could stem from (i) a further material increase of contingent
risks or weakening
of capitalisation as a result of the ongoing shareholder
acquisition; (ii) a
significant liquidity squeeze; or (iii) significant asset
quality deterioration,
driven for example by a marked downturn of operating
environment.
The gradual rebuilding of the bank's capitalization, along with
moderation of
group risks could result in an upgrade of RSB's Long-term IDRs
and the issue
ratings.
The debt ratings could also be downgraded in case of a further
marked increase
in the proportion of retail deposits in the bank's liabilities
(62% of end-2012
liabilities), resulting in greater subordination of bondholders.
In accordance
with Russian legislation, retail depositors rank above those of
other senior
unsecured creditors.
Contact
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.