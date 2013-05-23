(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Standard Bank's
(RSB; B+/Stable/b+) upcoming "new style" subordinated debt issue with write-off
features a 'B(EXP)' expected rating. The issue has Recovery Rating of 'RR5'. The
final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RSB's "new style" Tier 2 subordinated debt issue has been rated one notch lower
than the bank's Viability Rating (VR). This includes (i) zero notches for
additional non-performance risk relative to the VR, as Fitch believes these
instruments should only absorb losses once a bank reaches, or is very close to,
the point of non-viability; and (ii) one notch for loss severity, (one notch,
rather than two, as these issues will not be deeply subordinated, and will
actually rank pari passu with "old style" subordinated debt in case of a
bankruptcy).
The issue will have coupon/principal write-down features, which, in accordance
with recently adopted Russian legislation, will be triggered in case (i) the
bank's core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio decreases below 2%; or (ii) bankruptcy
prevention measures are introduced in respect to the bank by the Deposit
Insurance Agency. The latter is possible as soon as a bank breaches any of its
mandatory capital ratios or is in breach of certain other liquidity and capital
requirements.
For more details on Fitch's approach on rating subordinated debt issues of
Russian banks see "Implementation of New Capital Rules in Russia: Moderately
Positive, Unlikely to Lead to Rating Changes" dated 19 April 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The issue's rating is linked to the bank's VR and would therefore likely be
upgraded or downgraded following similar action on the VR.
Downward pressure on RSB's VR, and consequently the issue's ratings, could stem
from (i) a further material increase of contingent risks or weakening of
capitalisation as a result of the on-going shareholder acquisition of CEDC; (ii)
a significant liquidity squeeze; or (iii) significant asset quality
deterioration, driven for example by a marked downturn of operating environment.
The gradual rebuilding of the bank's capitalization, along with moderation of
group risks could result in an upgrade of RSB's VR and the issue ratings. For
more information on RSB's rating sensitivities see "Fitch Upgrades Two and
Affirms Three Russian Consumer Finance Banks" dated 21 March 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com.