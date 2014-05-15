(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Jubilee CLO 2014-XII B.V. notes final ratings, as follows:

EUR302m Class A: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR51m Class B1: 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR5m Class B2: 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR26.5m Class C: 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR24.9m Class D: 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR36.9m Class E: 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR19m Class F: 'B-sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR47.8m subordinated notes: not rated

Jubilee CLO 2014-XII B.V. is an arbitrage cash flow CLO.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

'B' Portfolio Credit Quality

Fitch expects the average credit quality of obligors to be in the 'B' rating category. Fitch has credit opinions on 90% of the indicative portfolio and has a public rating on the remaining entities. The weighted average rating factor of the initial portfolio is 32.2.

Above-Average Recoveries

The portfolio comprises a minimum of 90% of senior secured loans and senior secured bonds. Recovery prospects for these assets are typically more favourable than for second-lien, unsecured, and mezzanine assets. Fitch has assigned recovery ratings to 100% of the indicative portfolio. The weighted average recovery rate of the initial portfolio is 71.7%.

Above-Average WAS and WAC

The covenanted minimum weighted average spread and weighted average coupon indicated by the investment manager to be the expected combination as of the effective date are 4.2% and 6.2%, respectively; these are above the typical values for CLOs rated recently by Fitch. This is particularly beneficial to junior notes with low credit enhancement.

Above-Average Obligor Concentration

Portfolio profile tests limit the exposure to the top five obligors in the portfolio to 3% each. This is above the typical numbers for CLOs rated recently by Fitch. Exposure to other obligors within the pool is not allowed to exceed 2.5% each for senior secured loans or senior secured bonds and 1.5% each for any other debt obligations.

Limited FX Risk

All non-euro-denominated assets have to be hedged as of the settlement date using suitable asset swaps and are limited to 30% of the portfolio.

Limited Interest Rate Risk

Fixed rate assets can account for no more than 10% of the portfolio, while fixed rate liabilities account for 1% of the target par amount.

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

Net proceeds from the issuance of the notes are being used to purchase a EUR498.75m portfolio of European leveraged loans and bonds. The portfolio is managed by Alcentra Limited. The reinvestment period is scheduled to end in 2018.

The transaction documents may be amended subject to rating agency confirmation or note holder approval. Where rating agency confirmation relates to risk factors, Fitch will analyse the proposed change and may provide a comment if the change would not have a negative impact on the then current ratings. Such amendments may delay the repayment of the notes as long as Fitch's analysis confirms the expected repayment of principal at the legal final maturity.

If in the agency's opinion the amendment is risk-neutral from the perspective of the rating Fitch may decline to comment. Noteholders should be aware that the structure considers the confirmation to be given in the case where Fitch declines to comment.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A 25% increase in the expected obligor default probability would lead to a downgrade of one to three notches for the rated notes. A 25% reduction in the expected recovery rates would lead to a downgrade of one to two notches for the rated notes.

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the accompanying new issue report available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Jubilee CLO 2014-XII B.V.

here