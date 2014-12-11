(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
JSC Kazakhmys
Insurance Company (Kazakhmys Ins) an Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of
'B+' and National IFS rating of 'BBB(kaz)'. The Outlooks are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Kazakhmys Ins's solid albeit moderately
declining
profitability, strong track record of shareholder support and
relatively robust
capital position. Offsetting factors include challenges related
to the planned
growth strategy and high dependence on outwards reinsurance.
Kazakhmys Ins reported KZT487m net profit in 9M14 (2013:
KZT467m, 2012:
KZT807m), which translates into return on adjusted equity (ROAE)
of 14% in 9M14
(non-annualised), 19% in 2013 and 40% in 2012. The insurer's
profitability has
been supported by both the underwriting result and the
investment return. In
2013-9M14 the insurer's net profit and ROAE declined, mainly due
to the reduced
contribution from the underwriting result in the context of high
levels of
reinsurance cessions and increased expenses.
Kazakhmys Ins expects to receive KZT6bn of new capital in 1H15
from the current
shareholders. The main aim of the capital increase is to raise
the net retention
(calculated as a percentage of shareholders' equity) closer to
the maximum level
allowed by the regulator and to support the growth of business
volumes.
Kazakhmys PLC, the former majority shareholder of Kazakhmys Ins,
has also helped
to protect the insurer's capital through the termination of
prior-year workers'
compensation policies, which carried significant reserving risk.
Kazakhmys PLC
transferred the residual loss reserve of USD84m (KZT1.2bn) to
its own balance
sheet in 2013. Kazakhmys PLC also plans to increase its share in
Kazakhmys Ins
to 24.9% from the current 9.99% in 1H15.
Based on both the regulatory solvency position and Fitch's
internal
risk-adjusted capital assessment, the agency views Kazakhmys
Ins's
capitalisation level as relatively robust, reflecting the
significant use of
reinsurance and low net retained business volumes relative to
shareholders'
equity. However, Fitch believes the capital is exposed to the
risk of a repeat
of the notable write-offs of reinsurance receivables and
negative revaluations
of equity instruments which have occurred in recent years.
Kazakhmys Ins has ambitious plans aimed at achieving strong top
line growth and
developing a balanced portfolio of commercial and personal
risks. Its expense
ratio increased materially to 87% in 2013 from 18% in 2012 and
remained high at
58% in 9M14 as the company moved from being a captive insurer to
a standalone
market-oriented insurer from 2012. Fitch views maintenance of
underwriting
discipline and prudent expense management as important rating
factors for the
company in its initial growth phase in the open market.
Kazakhmys Ins has gradually increased the level of its
reinsurance utilisation
to 90% in 9M14 from 82% in 2013 and 55% in 2009. The structure
of the outwards
reinsurance has not been stable and was accompanied by volatile
levels of
reinsurance commissions and significant fluctuations in the
write-offs of
receivables, which reduced or increased claims recoveries in
different periods.
Kazakhmys Ins uses reinsurance primarily to protect its large
commercial
accounts. Fitch expects reinsurance use to decline once the
company raises
additional capital and increases its underwriting capacity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if the scheduled capital increase
is completed and
there is evidence of the successful execution of the strategy,
with continuing
underwriting profitability and diversification of the portfolio.
The ratings could be downgraded if the insurer fails to complete
the scheduled
capital increase and as a result is unable to execute its
planned growth
strategy. Weak implementation of the growth strategy accompanied
by underwriting
losses and the inability to manage expenses prudently could also
trigger a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1532
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7
495 956 99 01,
Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 04
September 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
