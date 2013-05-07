(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Kazakhstan Mortgage Company's (KMC) upcoming KZT10bn domestic bond issue with five-year maturity (series 12) and KZT10bn domestic bond issue with seven-year maturity (series 13), expected Long-term local currency ratings of 'BBB-(EXP)'.

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The bonds represent senior and unsecured obligations of KMC. The company has a Long-term foreign currency rating of 'BB+' and a Long-term local currency rating of 'BBB-'. The Short-term foreign currency rating is 'B'. The Long-term ratings have Stable Outlooks.

KMC's ratings reflect the company's ownership by the Kazakh government, its strategic importance in the area of social housing and Fitch's expectations of government support in the form of a moderate capital injection in KMC budgeted by the national government for 2013-2015. Fitch used its public-sector entities rating criteria and applies a top-down approach in its analysis of KMC, with a three-notch difference between its rating and that of its sponsor (the Kazakh government).

The agency expects that as part of an approved state programme 'Affordable housing 2020', KMC will receive about KZT75bn of capital injections from the Kazakhstan government over 2013-2015. The company expects to receive KZT25bn of this in Q213 and Q313.

KMC acts as the government's agent in the area of affordable housing provision and plays a crucial role in implementing government social housing programmes for low and middle income households.

The series 12 bond issue has an 8% fixed annual coupon and five-year maturity.

The series 13 bond issue has an 8.5% fixed annual coupon and seven-year maturity. The principal repayment of both issues will be made in a bullet payment.

The proceeds from the new bonds will be used for expansion of the operations and the repayment of maturing debt.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The issues' rating would be sensitive to any movement in KMC's Long-term local currency rating.

A credit analysis on KMC is available on www.fitchratings.com.