(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned KBC
Groep NV's (KBC
Group, A-/Stable/F1) EUR750m callable fixed rate reset
subordinated Tier 2 debt
securities due November 2024 a final rating of 'BBB+'.
The final rating is in line with the expected rating which Fitch
assigned to the
notes on 18 November 2014 (see 'Fitch Rates KBC Group's
Subordinated Tier 2 Debt
'BBB+(EXP)'' at www.fitchratings.com).
The notes (ISIN BE0002479542) are issued under KBC Group's EMTN
programme. They
will mature on 25 November 2024 but have a call date on 25
November 2019. They
pay an annual coupon of 2.375% to be reset on the call date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are subordinated to senior creditors and the payment
of their coupon
is mandatory. They have no contractual loss absorbing features,
but would
statutorily be subjected to loss absorption if KBC Group becomes
non-viable.
The final rating assigned to the securities is notched off KBC
Group's implicit
intrinsic creditworthiness, of which KBC Bank (A-/Stable/a-) is
the predominant
operating entity. The notes are rated one notch below this
implicit intrinsic
creditworthiness in accordance with Fitch's criteria for
"Assessing and Rating
Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities". The notching reflects
the notes' below
average loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is broadly sensitive to the same factors as
those that would
affect KBC Bank's Viability Rating of 'a-'. In addition, it is
sensitive to the
build-up of additional double leverage at KBC Group. The notes'
rating would
also be sensitive to any change in notching that could arise if
Fitch changed
its assessment of the loss severity relative to the risk
captured in KBC Group's
implicit intrinsic creditworthiness.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 29 91 74
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75017 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Philippe Lamaud
Director
+33 144 29 91 26
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities", dated 31 January 2014, and "Global Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria," dated 31 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
