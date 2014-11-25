(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned KBC Groep NV's (KBC Group, A-/Stable/F1) EUR750m callable fixed rate reset subordinated Tier 2 debt securities due November 2024 a final rating of 'BBB+'. The final rating is in line with the expected rating which Fitch assigned to the notes on 18 November 2014 (see 'Fitch Rates KBC Group's Subordinated Tier 2 Debt 'BBB+(EXP)'' at www.fitchratings.com). The notes (ISIN BE0002479542) are issued under KBC Group's EMTN programme. They will mature on 25 November 2024 but have a call date on 25 November 2019. They pay an annual coupon of 2.375% to be reset on the call date. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are subordinated to senior creditors and the payment of their coupon is mandatory. They have no contractual loss absorbing features, but would statutorily be subjected to loss absorption if KBC Group becomes non-viable. The final rating assigned to the securities is notched off KBC Group's implicit intrinsic creditworthiness, of which KBC Bank (A-/Stable/a-) is the predominant operating entity. The notes are rated one notch below this implicit intrinsic creditworthiness in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities". The notching reflects the notes' below average loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors. RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes' rating is broadly sensitive to the same factors as those that would affect KBC Bank's Viability Rating of 'a-'. In addition, it is sensitive to the build-up of additional double leverage at KBC Group. The notes' rating would also be sensitive to any change in notching that could arise if Fitch changed its assessment of the loss severity relative to the risk captured in KBC Group's implicit intrinsic creditworthiness. Contact: Primary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 29 91 74 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75017 Paris Secondary Analyst Philippe Lamaud Director +33 144 29 91 26 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", dated 31 January 2014, and "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria," dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.