(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russian bank JSC CB
Kedr (Kedr) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B'. The
Outlook is
Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VIABILITY RATING (VR) AND NATIONAL
RATING
Kedr's IDRs are based on its VR of 'b', which reflects the
bank's small
franchise, weaknesses in asset quality, moderate capitalisation
and poor
profitability. The ratings also take into account the bank's
highly granular
customer deposit base and limited wholesale debt.
The Negative Outlook reflects potential risks related to Kedr's
former exposure
to a bank, whose license was withdrawn by the Central Bank of
Russia in March
2014. Kedr had a total exposure of 0.4x end-9M13 Fitch core
capital (FCC) to the
bank, which it was able to recover shortly before the license
withdrawal. In
Fitch's view, there is a risk that the transactions which led to
the recovery of
Kedr's exposure could be challenged by the State Depositary
Insurance Agency
(DIA), which is overseeing the resolution of the mentioned bank,
potentially
leading to their reversal and thus moderate recovery prospects
through
bankruptcy. This in turn may undermine Kedr's capitalisation
unless it is
promptly rectified by the shareholders. However, the management
is confident
that the transactions were legitimate and the DIA so far has not
appealed them.
Kedr has sizable exposures to the real estate and construction
sectors. At
end-9M13, Kedr's investments in non-core assets amounted to a
high 0.6x FCC,
mostly represented by a large plot of land in the Moscow region,
albeit
reasonably valued and attractively located. In addition, Kedr's
reported loan
exposure to the construction and real estate sectors amounted to
a significant
0.9x FCC at end-9M13.
Positively, Kedr's reported non-performing loans (NPLs; loans 90
days overdue)
were a moderate 4.1% of end-9M13 total loans, 108% covered by
reserves, while
its corporate loan book concentration was reasonable (the 20
largest exposures
comprised 47% of corporate book, or 1.2x FCC at end-9M13). Most
of the largest
exposures are either short-term working capital facilities,
provided to large
Krasnoyarsk companies from different industries, or longer-term
real estate and
construction exposures. However, they are reasonably secured
with typically low
loan-to-value ratios. Retail loan book (42% of end-9M13 total
loans) is
represented mostly by unsecured consumer loans, albeit of
moderate risk, as they
are lent predominantly under salary schemes.
Kedr's FCC ratio was a reasonable 13% at end-9M13, although this
should be
considered together with its asset quality weaknesses. The total
regulatory
capital ratio was a low 11% at end-2013, meaning that the bank
had capacity to
withstand additional credit losses equal to only 1.5% of gross
loans. Fitch
considers Kedr's capital position as tight in light of weak
internal capital
generation (ROAE of 5.7% in 9M13) and the significant exposure
to high risk
non-core assets and development loans.
Liquidity is supported by highly granular retail funding (73% of
total
liabilities at end-9M13) and the comfortable buffer of liquid
assets, sufficient
to withstand a 19% outflow of customer accounts at end-2013. The
1Q14 regulatory
accounts also show that customer funding has been stable so far,
which is
positive in light of overall outflow of customer funds from the
Russian banking
sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
The ratings will be downgraded if transactions with the
defaulted bank become
reversed, potentially requiring recapitalisation of Kedr and if
the shareholders
are hesitant to provide new equity. Significant deterioration of
the liquidity
position or asset quality could also put downward pressure on
the ratings.
The Outlook could be revised to Stable if contingent risks
related to the bank
subside and no significant deterioration of the credit risk
profile occurs.
Disposal of non-core assets, a strengthening of capitalisation
and a significant
improvement of performance would also be credit positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS
(SRs) and SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS (SRFs)
Kedr's SRF of 'No Floor' and '5' Support Rating reflect its
limited systemic
importance, as a result of which extraordinary support from the
Russian
authorities cannot be relied upon, in Fitch's view. The
potential for support
from private shareholders is also not factored into the ratings,
as it cannot be
reliably assessed. Fitch does not expect any revision of the
bank's SRF or
Support Rating in the foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: assigned at 'B',
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'B'
Long-term National rating: assigned at 'BBB-(rus)'; Outlook
Negative
Viability Rating: assigned at 'b'
Support Rating: assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at No Floor
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.