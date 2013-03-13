(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Royal KPN
N.V.'s (KPN,
'BBB-'/Stable) proposed subordinated perpetual and long-dated
capital securities
a final rating of 'BB'. Fitch has also assigned KPN's planned
USD long-dated
capital securities an expected rating of 'BB(EXP)'. The final
rating is
contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming
materially to the
preliminary documentation.
After issuing EUR1.1bn and GBP400m of capital securities, KPN
intends to issue
similar USD capital securities as part of its plan to raise
EUR2bn equivalent of
hybrid securities. The USD securities have similar terms to the
EUR and GBP
hybrid securities which are deeply subordinated and rank senior
only to KPN's
ordinary shares, while coupon payments can be deferred at the
option of the
issuer. As a result of these features, the 'BB(EXP)' rating
assigned to the
proposed securities is two notches below KPN's 'BBB' Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), which reflects the securities' increased loss
severity and
heightened risk of non-performance relative to the senior
obligations. This
approach is in accordance with Fitch's criteria, "Treatment and
Notching of
Hybrid in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" dated
13 December
2012 at www.fitchratings.com.
The USD securities will also qualify for 50% equity credit like
the GBP and EUR
securities, subject to KPN's AGM on 10 April 2013 approving the
company's EUR3bn
rights issue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
KPN's plans to strengthen its balance sheet show that the
company is committed
to maintaining its investment grade profile. However, Q412
results show that the
company continues to operate in a challenging environment. Fitch
does not expect
KPN's operating free cash flow to recover significantly in 2013
and 2014.
- Muted Cash Flow Generation
Fitch expects KPN's 2013 underlying EBITDA to be significantly
lower than in
2012. Fitch expects capex to remain around 2012 levels as KPN
continues to
upgrade its networks to maintain its leading position in the
Netherlands and to
boost growth in Germany. Improvements in operating free cash
flow over the next
few years will depend on how successful KPN is in stabilising
its domestic
position and taking market share in Germany.
- Mobile New Entrant Threat
KPN has managed to obtain good spectrum in the auction, which
should help
underpin the company's longer-term competitive position in the
Dutch mobile
market. However, Tele2 plans to launch the fourth mobile network
in the
Netherlands after purchasing an attractive 800MHz spectrum in
the auction to
complement its previously acquired 2.6GHz spectrum. This new
entrant is likely
to be intent on gaining market share, which could lead to
increased price
competition.
- High Domestic Fixed-Line Competition
Competition also remains intense in the fixed-line segment,
where Dutch cable TV
operators are the main threat. Although KPN stabilised domestic
residential
broadband subscribers in Q312, profitability remains under
pressure. In response
to the cable threat, KPN is upgrading its network through
Reggefiber, KPN's
joint venture to rollout a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network in
the Netherlands.
- Reggefiber liabilities
KPN could own 100% of Reggefiber by 2017 (after the exercise of
two options,
subject to regulatory approval) which leads us to include all of
the
Reggefiber-related liabilities when assessing KPN's credit
profile. These
liabilities include the exercise of options to buy the 49% of
Reggefiber that
KPN does not own, and the shareholder loans and external
financing incurred to
support the FTTH network rollout. By end-2014, when KPN might
have to fully
consolidate Reggefiber, Fitch estimates these liabilities could
amount to around
EUR2bn, including the contingent liability from the last option
exercisable as
of 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative:
- Continued deterioration in KPN's domestic fixed and mobile
operations
- An expectation that net debt/EBITDA (including
Reggefiber-related liabilities)
could exceed 3.5x on a sustained basis could lead to a downgrade
Positive:
- Successful completion of the proposed EUR3bn rights issue
would result in
KPN's leverage falling below the key 3.0x threshold. To consider
positive rating
action, Fitch would also want to see clear evidence that there
is a sustained
improvement in KPN's domestic fixed and mobile operations.
