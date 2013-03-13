(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Royal KPN N.V.'s (KPN, 'BBB-'/Stable) proposed subordinated perpetual and long-dated capital securities a final rating of 'BB'. Fitch has also assigned KPN's planned USD long-dated capital securities an expected rating of 'BB(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming materially to the preliminary documentation. After issuing EUR1.1bn and GBP400m of capital securities, KPN intends to issue similar USD capital securities as part of its plan to raise EUR2bn equivalent of hybrid securities. The USD securities have similar terms to the EUR and GBP hybrid securities which are deeply subordinated and rank senior only to KPN's ordinary shares, while coupon payments can be deferred at the option of the issuer. As a result of these features, the 'BB(EXP)' rating assigned to the proposed securities is two notches below KPN's 'BBB' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which reflects the securities' increased loss severity and heightened risk of non-performance relative to the senior obligations. This approach is in accordance with Fitch's criteria, "Treatment and Notching of Hybrid in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" dated 13 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. The USD securities will also qualify for 50% equity credit like the GBP and EUR securities, subject to KPN's AGM on 10 April 2013 approving the company's EUR3bn rights issue. KEY RATING DRIVERS KPN's plans to strengthen its balance sheet show that the company is committed to maintaining its investment grade profile. However, Q412 results show that the company continues to operate in a challenging environment. Fitch does not expect KPN's operating free cash flow to recover significantly in 2013 and 2014. - Muted Cash Flow Generation Fitch expects KPN's 2013 underlying EBITDA to be significantly lower than in 2012. Fitch expects capex to remain around 2012 levels as KPN continues to upgrade its networks to maintain its leading position in the Netherlands and to boost growth in Germany. Improvements in operating free cash flow over the next few years will depend on how successful KPN is in stabilising its domestic position and taking market share in Germany. - Mobile New Entrant Threat KPN has managed to obtain good spectrum in the auction, which should help underpin the company's longer-term competitive position in the Dutch mobile market. However, Tele2 plans to launch the fourth mobile network in the Netherlands after purchasing an attractive 800MHz spectrum in the auction to complement its previously acquired 2.6GHz spectrum. This new entrant is likely to be intent on gaining market share, which could lead to increased price competition. - High Domestic Fixed-Line Competition Competition also remains intense in the fixed-line segment, where Dutch cable TV operators are the main threat. Although KPN stabilised domestic residential broadband subscribers in Q312, profitability remains under pressure. In response to the cable threat, KPN is upgrading its network through Reggefiber, KPN's joint venture to rollout a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network in the Netherlands. - Reggefiber liabilities KPN could own 100% of Reggefiber by 2017 (after the exercise of two options, subject to regulatory approval) which leads us to include all of the Reggefiber-related liabilities when assessing KPN's credit profile. These liabilities include the exercise of options to buy the 49% of Reggefiber that KPN does not own, and the shareholder loans and external financing incurred to support the FTTH network rollout. By end-2014, when KPN might have to fully consolidate Reggefiber, Fitch estimates these liabilities could amount to around EUR2bn, including the contingent liability from the last option exercisable as of 2017. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: - Continued deterioration in KPN's domestic fixed and mobile operations - An expectation that net debt/EBITDA (including Reggefiber-related liabilities) could exceed 3.5x on a sustained basis could lead to a downgrade Positive: - Successful completion of the proposed EUR3bn rights issue would result in KPN's leverage falling below the key 3.0x threshold. To consider positive rating action, Fitch would also want to see clear evidence that there is a sustained improvement in KPN's domestic fixed and mobile operations. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012 and "Treatment and Notching of Hybrid in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" dated 13 December 2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com. 