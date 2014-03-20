(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned French
packaged food
company Labeyrie Fine Foods SAS (LFF) a final Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'B' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned a
final instrument
rating of 'B+'/'RR3' to LFF's 5.625% EUR275m senior secured
notes maturing March
2021. The notes refinance the existing term loans and mezzanine
facilities as
well as convertible bonds 2 and 3 ('SSCB2' and 'SSCB 3').
The final ratings follow a review of the final documentation
which materially
conforms to information received when we assigned the expected
ratings (see
'Fitch Assigns Labeyrie Fine Foods 'B(EXP)'; Proposed Bonds
'B+(EXP)'' dated 4
March 2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
The final ratings reflect LFF's high business risk profile,
somewhat compensated
by a relatively conservative leverage structure and good free
cash flow (FCF)
generation capacity. While Fitch positively factors in the
proven resilience of
LFF's sales and profitability as well as its leading brands
positions, we also
take into account LFF's small scale, high seasonality of sales
and relatively
low customer, products and geographic diversification. Fitch
believes these
characteristics would exacerbate the effect of an external shock
on revenues and
profit. This risk is partially compensated by LLF's low leverage
relative to
Fitch-rated packaged food leveraged peers and its healthy,
albeit low cash flow
generation capacity, underpinned by steady profit generation and
limited working
capital and capex needs.
In Fitch's view, an upgrade to 'B+' would only be possible if
leverage was
lower, increasing financial flexibility in view of the high
business risk, or if
there was greater scale and diversification of sales, leading to
enhanced profit
margins and higher FCF generation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Resilient Business Model
LFF's sales resilience reflects its niche positioning in the
premium pleasure
food market, which has proven highly stable through economic
cycles. The group
also benefits from the leading position of its core brands in
the French market,
underpinned by its high-quality image. The stability in profit
margins through
economic and commodity price cycles is essentially ensured by
management's
adequate raw materials purchase strategy and its proven ability
to pass cost
increases on to its food retail customers, albeit with some
delays. Fitch
expects LFF's EBITDA margin to remain at or be slightly above
the FY13 level of
8.2% over the next few years despite prospects of increasing raw
material prices
and higher marketing investments.
Highly Seasonal Sales and Profit
High seasonality represents a significant business and financial
risk,
especially if coupled with an external shock. As LFF generates
on average 41%
and 66% of its sales and EBITDA, respectively, between October
and December
(FY11-FY13 average), should the company suffer a shock during
the Christmas
season it would leave limited margin for manoeuvre to catch up
sales and profit
shortage over the rest of the year. Therefore LFF could struggle
to repay its
short-term facilities due to inventories and account receivables
piling up in
consequence.
Limited Scale and Diversification
Compared with most of Fitch's non-investment grade rated
packaged food peers,
LFF exhibits a small scale. Limited geographic (mostly mature
France and UK),
product categories (foie gras and smoked salmon made 59% of FY13
sales), and
customer (top ten clients represented 74% of FY13 sales)
diversification leads
to high business risk. Diversification is all the more critical
for protein
producers like LFF as they can be exposed to food scares. For
LFF this is only
partially mitigated by the group's high-quality image, presence
across various
food counters, and the fact its business units are run
separately. LFF's
positive efforts at diversifying its geographies, customer base
and products
will only generate meaningful benefits in the long term as they
are financially
limited by its relatively low, albeit positive, cash generation
capacity.
Conservative Leverage
Compared with entities rated 'B' by Fitch, we also positively
factor LFF's
moderate leverage implied by the refinancing, with
lease-adjusted FFO gross
leverage expected at 5.0x at FYE14 against 5.2x at FYE13. Fitch
views a
moderately leveraged structure as necessary to compensate LFF's
high business
risk profile. From a cash generation perspective, the slightly
higher interest
payments implied by the bond issuance, in comparison with bank
term loans, are
compensated by the absence of amortising debt.
Good FCF Generation Capacity
LFF's FCF generation should remain positive at between 1% and 2%
of sales per
annum over the next four years thanks to low single-digit
top-line growth and
the EBITDA margin remaining resilient, limited working capital
outflow due to
continued tight management, and relatively low capex needs. This
leaves a degree
of financial flexibility for bolt-on acquisitions. With limited
M&A activity,
FCF generation should allow the company to deleverage below 4.0x
by FY16 on a
lease-adjusted net FFO basis, from 4.5x in FY13.
Senior Secured Notes' Rating
The 'B+'/'RR3' senior secured notes' rating indicates above
average expected
recoveries in the range of 51%-70%. The instrument rating takes
into account a
EUR35m revolving credit facility (RCF) ranking senior to the
bonds in the
payment waterfall and half of maximum amount available under a
factoring line of
EUR80m as average annual draw-down. Despite being non-recourse
Fitch estimates
the factoring line is of strategic interest, and therefore
includes it as a
super-senior claim. Driving the recovery expectations is a
post-restructuring
EBITDA approximately 25% below the group's adjusted LTM June
2013 EBITDA of
EUR61.8m. This level reflects a hypothetical adverse scenario of
a significant
shock to the issuer's profitability. Combined with an estimated
going concern
multiple of 6x enterprise value/EBITDA, this results in a more
favourable
valuation than Fitch's alternative estimation of a liquidation
scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- EBITDAR margin above 10% on a sustained basis.
- FCF margin sustained above 5%.
- FFO adjusted gross leverage below 4.0x.
- FFO fixed charge coverage above 3.5x.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- EBITDAR margin below 7.5% on a sustained basis.
- Negative FCF margin.
- FFO adjusted gross leverage above 6.0x.
- FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.0x.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Streamlined Debt Structure
LFF's refinancing, which includes the reimbursement of LFF's
bank facilities as
well as expensive convertible bonds, leads to a simpler capital
structure as the
EUR275m high-yield bond becomes the bulk of the debt.
Adequate Liquidity
Following the debt refinancing, Fitch expects LFF to benefit
from comfortable
liquidity. This is underpinned by an adequate amount of
short-term facilities to
fund working capital needs, which include a EUR35m RCF and a
EUR80m factoring
line allowing cheap receivables financing. Liquidity would be
further supported
by positive FCF generation and the absence of scheduled debt
repayments.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Kalthoum Sammari
Associate Director
+33 144 29 91 85
Supervisory Analyst
Anne Porte
Associate Director
+33 144 29 91 36
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
