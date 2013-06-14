June 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Lanark 2013-1 RMBS notes final ratings, as follows:

USD300m Class 1A1 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook

GBP350m Class 1A2 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook

GBP7.2m Class Z floating-rate notes: 'NRsf'

The credit enhancement (CE) for the class A notes at 17.29% is provided by the subordination of the existing unrated class Z notes issued under the programme (14.00%) and a 3.29% reserve fund which will be fully funded at closing.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Portfolio Characteristics: The expected loss on the 2013-1 transaction has increased by over 1% from the previous transaction, 2012-2. This is mainly due to an increase in the original loan to value (OLTV) and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and also due to the worsening of the DTI distribution.

In addition, over 45% of the pool is concentrated in Scotland, York and Humber, which is higher than the proportion of the UK population in these regions. As the portfolio is more likely to be exposed to regional economic declines or natural disasters like flooding, Fitch has thus increased the default probability of loans located in these regions by 10%.

Quick Sale Adjustment (QSA): The QSA, calculated using the repossession data provided by the originators, was higher than Fitch's criteria assumption; therefore, Fitch has increased the assumptions for the QSA to 32% for Lanark.

Illiquid Property Adjustment: Approximately 30% of the portfolio falls into the high value bracket (i.e. the top five percentile for the region). This figure is higher than other recent UK RMBS transactions rated by Fitch. Fitch has applied additional stresses to these loans to account for the lower liquidity and demand for such properties in an economic downturn.

Collection Account: Should Clydesdale's Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) fall below 'F1', or its Long-Term IDR fall below 'A', the seller will credit amounts to the mortgage trust account reserve. If unable to do so, a guarantee must be obtained from a suitably rated financial institution or the collection account must be transferred to an eligible counterparty. This is compliant with Fitch's criteria on commingling risk.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Material increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case expectations, which in turn may result in potential rating actions on the notes. Fitch's analysis revealed that a 30% increase in the weighted average foreclosure frequency along with a 30% decrease in the weighted average recovery rate would result in a migration of the class A notes from the 'AAAsf' rating to 'A-sf'.

Clydesdale provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template; however, a number of key data fields were missing or partially completed. The agency typically calculates the OLTV using the balance at the time of the most recent advance and the valuation corresponding to that date. For loans with prior further advances, Clydesdale was unable to accurately provide the loan balance at the time of the latest advance and instead provided an adequate proxy calculation which Fitch used for the asset analysis.

In addition, Clydesdale was not able to provide the year of construction for the loans in the portfolio. Fitch consequently assumed that 10% of the properties in the pool are new builds and have benefited from incentives such as builders' deposits. A haircut of 5% has been applied to the valuation of these properties.

Clydesdale was able to provide Fitch with borrowers' county court judgement (CCJ), prior bankruptcy order (BO) and individual voluntary arrangements (IVA) details, though it was unable to provide loan-by-loan data on any arrears history prior to the date of loan origination. Thus, Fitch assumed 2.5% of the pool consists of loans with prior arrears and consequently increased the default probabilities of these loans.

The collateral review of the mortgage portfolio also involves reviewing loan-by-loan loss severity information on the originator's sold repossessions, during which, the agency determines the originator's experienced loss severity rate and quick sale discount. The QSA, calculated using the repossession data provided by the originators was approximately 32%, which was higher than Fitch's criteria assumption of 22%. Fitch has therefore increased the assumptions for the QSA to 32% for Lanark.

Fitch reviewed the results of an agreed-upon procedures report (AUP) conducted on the portfolio prior to the transaction closing. The review of the AUP report showed no material errors which would affect Fitch's ratings analysis.

To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model ResiEMEA. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity.

A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties & Enforcement Mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for that asset class is available by accessing the appendix that accompanies the new issue report (see 'Lanark Master Issuer Plc - Appendix', at www.fitchratings.com).

At closing, Fitch also affirmed the ratings of the outstanding notes from the prior issuance under the Lanark master trust programme, as detailed below:

Lanark Master Issuer PLC - Issue 2012-1

Class A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Lanark Master Issuer PLC - Issue 2012-2

Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable