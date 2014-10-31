(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Lloyds
Banking Group plc's
(LBG; A/Negative/F1) upcoming benchmark issue of US
dollar-denominated fixed
rate, 10-year subordinated notes a 'BBB+(EXP)' expected rating.
The final rating assignment is contingent on the receipt of
final documentation
conforming to information already received and the exchange
offer being
completed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Basel III Tier 2 notes are rated one notch below LBG plc's
'a-' Viability
Rating to reflect their higher loss-severity risk relative to
senior unsecured
instruments due to their subordination. In the event of a
write-down, the Tier 2
notes would be written down on a pari passu basis with all other
Tier 2
loss-absorbing instruments with write-down features.
The terms of the notes include a reference to noteholders
consenting to be bound
by any UK bail-in power, including the cancellation of all or a
proportion of
the capital or conversion into equity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the securities are notched down from LBG's VR, they are
primarily sensitive
to any change to the VR. The sensitivities to LBG's VR are
detailed in our
rating action commentary dated 24 July 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Denzil de Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' and
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria', both
dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
