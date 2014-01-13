(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Jan 13

Fitch Ratings has assigned Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA (Lombard Odier SCA) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook and a Viability Rating (VR) of 'aa-'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Banque Lombard Odier & Cie SA's (Banque Lombard Odier) ratings. Banque Lombard Odier is the legal successor of Geneva-based former private banking partnership Lombard Odier & Cie. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

The rating actions follow a change in the legal structure of Lombard Odier effective 1 January 2014 whereby Lombard Odier transformed its unlimited liability partnership (Lombard Odier & Cie) into a limited liability bank (societe anonyme; SA, Banque Lombard Odier) and created an unlimited liability holding company (societe en commandite par actions; SCA, Lombard Odier SCA) as sole owner of the operating bank.

Lombard Odier's current partners will remain the sole shareholders indirectly in the Swiss bank through the Swiss holding company. Supervisory boards for the Swiss bank and a monitoring board (organe de controle) for the holding company with independent members have been established.

The Lombard Odier group and Lombard Odier SCA, which consolidates most of Lombard Odier's non-bank and bank subsidiaries (including Banque Lombard Odier), will be supervised on a consolidated basis by the Swiss banking regulator, FINMA, which also separately supervises Banque Lombard Odier.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR AND IDR

Lombard Odier SCA's VR and IDR reflect its well-established private banking franchise, predictable and solid quality profitability, its low risk appetite and exposure, solid funding and capital position and its impeccable track record in avoiding operational or credit related losses.

The ratings also take into account the increased regulatory and political pressure on the Swiss private banking industry in general and the related potentially sizeable one-off charges. However, Fitch considers the bank's control framework to be sound, whilst its limited exposure to tax-sensitive assets reduces potential litigation risks.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Lombard Odier will continue to generate stable and adequate profitability while avoiding significant operational or reputational losses.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING AND IDRs

Lombard Odier SCA's VR and IDRs are sensitive to potentially sizeable litigation or operational losses given the current general regulatory pressure on Swiss private banks. The ratings are - in the medium-term - also sensitive to any inability to compensate revenue pressure on off-shore private banking by improved earnings from on-shore private banking and its asset management business.

In the short term, the ratings are also sensitive to an unfavourable resolution of the ongoing discussions between the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and various Swiss banks, including Lombard Odier. Fitch understands that in late December 2013, Lombard Odier decided to participate in the DoJ programme aimed at regularising any undeclared US private client accounts. Lombard Odier SCA's ratings are based on Fitch's assumption that any outcome with the DoJ will be of a manageable size and would be absorbed by Lombard Odier SCA's underlying profitability. Should the outcome be worse than expected by Fitch, affecting Lombard Odier's capitalisation, or should the US authorities take more drastic action against Lombard Odier, this would likely have negative rating implications.

In addition, Lombard Odier SCA's VR and IDRs are sensitive to the build-up of double leverage in the holding company, leading to structural subordination of Lombard Odier SCA counterparties compared with counterparties of the operating entities. The ratings are also sensitive to any decreasing fungibility of capital, liquidity and earnings between the Lombard Odier entities which is however not expected by Fitch.

Given the already high ratings compared with peers and challenges facing the sector, ratings upside potential for Lombard Odier SCA is limited.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

Lombard Odier SCA's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect Fitch's view that sovereign support for Lombard Odier, while possible, cannot be relied upon. Lombard Odier caters for an affluent international client base and does not have a retail deposit franchise in Switzerland.

In case of need, support from within the Swiss private banking sector and/or the Swiss banking industry in general might be possible but has not been factored into Fitch's support-driven ratings. In addition, Lombard Odier SCA might receive funding and capital support from its partners' private wealth. Again, this potential support has not been included in the ratings as it would be difficult to quantify.

RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

Given Lombard Odier's business model, any changes to its Support Rating and SRF are highly unlikely.

Lombard Odier SCA, based in Geneva, is the main holding company of Lombard Odier's partners, consolidating most of the partners' banking assets. Banque Lombard Odier is Lombard Odier SCA's main bank subsidiary, consolidating the bulk of Lombard Odier's private banking activities. At end-2012, Lombard Odier had around CHF165bn client assets under management, making it one of Switzerland's largest independent private banks.

The rating actions are as follows:

Banque Lombard Odier & Cie SA (legal successor of Lombard Odier & Cie)

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'; withdrawn

Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'; withdrawn

Support Rating affirmed at '5': withdrawn

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor': withdrawn

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA (Lombard Odier SCA)

Long-term IDR assigned at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR assigned at 'F1+'

Viability Rating assigned at 'aa-'

Support Rating assigned at '5'

Support Rating Floor assigned at 'No Floor'