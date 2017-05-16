(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The Republic of Maldives first-time Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. The Country Ceiling is assigned at 'BB-' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings balance the Maldives' advanced economic development, strong GDP growth and high government revenue generated by a prosperous tourism sector against a high government debt burden and low foreign-reserve buffers. The country's high dependence on a single sector causes volatility in economic metrics, such as GDP growth, and makes the country vulnerable to external shocks and domestic developments that undermine the Maldives' attractiveness as a tourist destination - for example, changes in perceptions of safety. The Maldives' success as a prime luxury tourist destination has generated relatively high GDP per capita of USD9,145 ('B' category median is USD3,362). Real GDP growth has proved volatile in the last few years, illustrating the dependency of the tourism sector on global growth. Fitch expects real GDP growth to pick up to 4.0% in 2017 and 4.5% in 2018, from 3.9% in 2016, due to continued tourism demand and construction. New resorts are being built and the government has initiated large infrastructure projects. These include capacity expansion of the main airport; the construction of a bridge linking the capital to population centres; an advanced medical centre; and new housing. Some of these projects seem to have the potential to facilitate a surge in tourism in a few years, but execution of so many large projects at the same time has posed serious fiscal challenges. The government laid out remedial measures to avoid a blow-out of government debt in its latest budget announced at end-2016. It indicated its intention to significantly increase the amount of revenue raised and to cut current expenditure to make fiscal space for the large construction projects underway. Fitch believes the official target of reducing the fiscal deficit from the government's estimate of 7.4% of GDP in 2016 to 0.5% in 2017 seems highly ambitious, but the remedial action should significantly lower the deficit to 4.3% of GDP in 2017 and 3.5% in 2018. On the basis of the government's announced measures and Fitch's nominal GDP forecast, the agency expects general government debt/GDP to fall gradually from 72.3% in 2017 to 70.0% in 2020. At the same time, risks to debt sustainability remain and the stabilisation of debt, assumed by Fitch, depends on the government's willingness and ability to follow through on its fiscal consolidation plan. The government's ability and propensity to tax the luxury tourism sector has led to a revenue ratio of 34.9% of GDP, significantly higher than the 'B' median of 24.7%. There is still potential to further increase the amount of revenue raised from tourism if needed, given the likelihood of rather inelastic demand in the luxury segment to moderate price rises. Government revenue forms an important link between tourism and other sectors of the economy. The level of gross foreign reserves is very low, registering USD501.2 million at end-March 2017 (1.6 months of current account payments), especially considering the Maldives Monetary Authority's peg of the Maldivian rufiyaa to the US dollar. Useable reserves, defined as gross reserves minus short-term foreign liabilities, are even lower, at USD224.7 million. The risks to external balances from the low reserve base are mitigated by the persistent current account deficits being fully financed by foreign direct investment and by the tourism sector both earning and spending in US dollars. This implies that tourism-related outflows should also fall in the case of a sudden drop in tourism-related inflows. In addition, the country has managed with similarly low levels of foreign-exchange reserves for a number of years without experiencing an exchange-rate shock. However, foreign-debt financing of the large construction projects will increase the importance of foreign-reserve buffers in the years ahead. The high dependence on tourism implies the economy is vulnerable to sudden events that harm the perception of Maldives as a safe and reliable tourist destination. Such potential events include the emergence of political instability in an already-polarised environment or security issues. Fitch considers that the sovereign's exposure to banking-sector risk is relatively low. Private credit represents only 39% of GDP and the banking system is well-capitalised, with a reported Tier 1/risk-weighted asset ratio of 34% in 2016. Non-performing loans were high, at 10.7% of total loans, but are on a declining trend from a peak of 21.0% in 2012. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the Maldives a score equivalent to a rating of 'BB-' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - External Finances: -1 notch to reflect exposure to low reserve coverage in combination with high dependence on one sector - tourism - and an expected accumulation of external debt in the next few years from the execution of large infrastructure projects. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the ratings are balanced. However, the main factors that could lead to negative rating action are: - A significant rise in general government debt; for instance, caused by a failure of the government's fiscal consolidation strategy. - Balance-of-payment pressures; for instance, a fall in foreign-exchange reserves or a higher-than-Fitch-expected increase in external debt. The main factors that could lead to positive rating action are: - Policy initiatives that lower general government debt to levels closer to the rating category median. - Strengthening of external buffers through accumulation of foreign-exchange reserves. - Diversification of the economy by developing sectors other than tourism; for example, facilitated by implementing structural reforms that enhance the business environment. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - The world economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's latest Global Economic Outlook. - Tourism in the Maldives is not severely affected by a sudden outburst of political violence or security issues. Contact: Primary Analyst Thomas Rookmaaker Director +852 2263 9891 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Stephen Schwartz Senior Director +852 2263 9938 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001