(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The
Republic of Maldives
first-time Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'B+'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. The Country
Ceiling is assigned
at 'BB-' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings balance the Maldives' advanced economic development,
strong GDP
growth and high government revenue generated by a prosperous
tourism sector
against a high government debt burden and low foreign-reserve
buffers. The
country's high dependence on a single sector causes volatility
in economic
metrics, such as GDP growth, and makes the country vulnerable to
external shocks
and domestic developments that undermine the Maldives'
attractiveness as a
tourist destination - for example, changes in perceptions of
safety.
The Maldives' success as a prime luxury tourist destination has
generated
relatively high GDP per capita of USD9,145 ('B' category median
is USD3,362).
Real GDP growth has proved volatile in the last few years,
illustrating the
dependency of the tourism sector on global growth. Fitch expects
real GDP growth
to pick up to 4.0% in 2017 and 4.5% in 2018, from 3.9% in 2016,
due to continued
tourism demand and construction. New resorts are being built and
the government
has initiated large infrastructure projects. These include
capacity expansion of
the main airport; the construction of a bridge linking the
capital to population
centres; an advanced medical centre; and new housing. Some of
these projects
seem to have the potential to facilitate a surge in tourism in a
few years, but
execution of so many large projects at the same time has posed
serious fiscal
challenges.
The government laid out remedial measures to avoid a blow-out of
government debt
in its latest budget announced at end-2016. It indicated its
intention to
significantly increase the amount of revenue raised and to cut
current
expenditure to make fiscal space for the large construction
projects underway.
Fitch believes the official target of reducing the fiscal
deficit from the
government's estimate of 7.4% of GDP in 2016 to 0.5% in 2017
seems highly
ambitious, but the remedial action should significantly lower
the deficit to
4.3% of GDP in 2017 and 3.5% in 2018. On the basis of the
government's announced
measures and Fitch's nominal GDP forecast, the agency expects
general government
debt/GDP to fall gradually from 72.3% in 2017 to 70.0% in 2020.
At the same
time, risks to debt sustainability remain and the stabilisation
of debt, assumed
by Fitch, depends on the government's willingness and ability to
follow through
on its fiscal consolidation plan.
The government's ability and propensity to tax the luxury
tourism sector has led
to a revenue ratio of 34.9% of GDP, significantly higher than
the 'B' median of
24.7%. There is still potential to further increase the amount
of revenue raised
from tourism if needed, given the likelihood of rather inelastic
demand in the
luxury segment to moderate price rises. Government revenue forms
an important
link between tourism and other sectors of the economy.
The level of gross foreign reserves is very low, registering
USD501.2 million at
end-March 2017 (1.6 months of current account payments),
especially considering
the Maldives Monetary Authority's peg of the Maldivian rufiyaa
to the US dollar.
Useable reserves, defined as gross reserves minus short-term
foreign
liabilities, are even lower, at USD224.7 million. The risks to
external balances
from the low reserve base are mitigated by the persistent
current account
deficits being fully financed by foreign direct investment and
by the tourism
sector both earning and spending in US dollars. This implies
that
tourism-related outflows should also fall in the case of a
sudden drop in
tourism-related inflows. In addition, the country has managed
with similarly low
levels of foreign-exchange reserves for a number of years
without experiencing
an exchange-rate shock. However, foreign-debt financing of the
large
construction projects will increase the importance of
foreign-reserve buffers in
the years ahead.
The high dependence on tourism implies the economy is vulnerable
to sudden
events that harm the perception of Maldives as a safe and
reliable tourist
destination. Such potential events include the emergence of
political
instability in an already-polarised environment or security
issues.
Fitch considers that the sovereign's exposure to banking-sector
risk is
relatively low. Private credit represents only 39% of GDP and
the banking system
is well-capitalised, with a reported Tier 1/risk-weighted asset
ratio of 34% in
2016. Non-performing loans were high, at 10.7% of total loans,
but are on a
declining trend from a peak of 21.0% in 2012.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the Maldives a score equivalent
to a rating of
'BB-' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale. Fitch's
sovereign rating
committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the
final Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- External Finances: -1 notch to reflect exposure to low reserve
coverage in
combination with high dependence on one sector - tourism - and
an expected
accumulation of external debt in the next few years from the
execution of large
infrastructure projects.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are balanced. However, the main factors that could
lead to negative
rating action are:
- A significant rise in general government debt; for instance,
caused by a
failure of the government's fiscal consolidation strategy.
- Balance-of-payment pressures; for instance, a fall in
foreign-exchange
reserves or a higher-than-Fitch-expected increase in external
debt.
The main factors that could lead to positive rating action are:
- Policy initiatives that lower general government debt to
levels closer to the
rating category median.
- Strengthening of external buffers through accumulation of
foreign-exchange
reserves.
- Diversification of the economy by developing sectors other
than tourism; for
example, facilitated by implementing structural reforms that
enhance the
business environment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The world economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's latest
Global Economic
Outlook.
- Tourism in the Maldives is not severely affected by a sudden
outburst of
political violence or security issues.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Schwartz
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
