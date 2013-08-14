(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Medallion Trust Series 2013-2
here
SYDNEY, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected
ratings to
Medallion Trust Series 2013-2 as listed below. The transaction
is a
securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential,
full-documentation,
mortgage loans originated by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia
(CBA,
AA-/Stable/F1+), due October 2045.
AUD400m Class A1 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD190m Class A2 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD100m Class A3 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD45m Class B notes: 'AA-(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD15m Class C notes: NR(EXP).
The notes will be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited,
in its capacity
as trustee of the Series. The final ratings are contingent on
the receipt of
final documentation conforming to information already received.
At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of
2,882 loans
totalling approximately AUD750m. Loans included in the pool were
originated by
CBA. The weighted average current loan-to-value ratio was 59.1%,
and the
weighted average seasoning was 29 months. The pool is comprised
of 100% fully
verified documentation loans. Investment loans comprise 23.2% of
the pool, while
owner occupier mortgages make up the remainder. Fixed-rate
mortgages account for
9.5% of the pool. Loans covered by lenders' mortgage insurance
(LMI), all
provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited,
are limited to
approximately 15.0% of the pool. The pool has geographic
diversification, with
the largest state concentration being New South Wales (33.4%).
Fitch has
incorporated all the above factors in its credit analysis of the
transaction.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA(EXP)sf' Long-Term ratings with Stable Outlook assigned
to the Class A
notes are based on the 8% credit enhancement provided by the
subordinate Class B
notes and Class C notes; the LMI; and the liquidity facility
provided by the
CBA, which is equivalent to 3% of the aggregate invested amount
of the notes.
The ratings also take into account an income reserve provided by
CBA, which is
equivalent to 0.5% of the total original principal amount of the
notes;
step-down conditions for the pro rata allocation of principal
repayments;
interest rate arrangements the trustee has entered into; and
CBA's mortgage
underwriting and servicing capabilities.
The expected 'AA-(EXP)sf' Long-Term ratings with Stable Outlook
assigned to the
Class B notes are based on all the strengths supporting the
Class A notes except
their credit enhancement levels.
RATING SENSITIVITY
Unexpected decreases in the value of residential property,
increases in the
frequency of foreclosures, and loss severity on defaulted
mortgages could
produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case, which could
result in
potentially negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch
evaluated the
sensitivity of the ratings assigned to Medallion Trust Series
2013-2 to
increased defaults and decreased recovery rates over the life of
the
transaction. Its analysis found that collectively the Class A
notes' ratings
remained stable under Fitch's medium (15% increase) and severe
default (30%
increase) scenarios, while the Class B notes' ratings remained
stable under
Fitch's medium and severe default scenario. Recovery scenarios,
medium (15%
decrease) and severe (30% decrease) saw only the Class A2 and A3
notes' ratings
impacted by the severe scenario.
The transaction shows greater sensitivity to a combination of
both increased
defaults and decreased recovery rates with collectively the
Class A2 and A3
notes and Class B notes' ratings experiencing further
downgrades. The Class A1
notes are not impacted by the rating sensitivity scenarios
tested.
The level of LMI cover is limited to 15% of the pool, any
deterioration in the
rating of the LMI provider (Genworth) has a limited impact on
the LMI dependent
rating of the Class B notes'.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in
the corresponding
presale report entitled "Medallion Trust Series 2013-2",
published today.
Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the
representations,
warranties, and enforcement mechanisms
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Spencer Wilson
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0320
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Ben Newey
Director
+61 2 8256 0341
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director,
+61 2 8256 0350
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Commonwealth Bank of
Australia and their legal counsel, King & Wood Malleson. The
issuer has informed
Fitch that not all relevant information about the rated notes is
public.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 24 May
2013; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria", dated 1 August 2013;
"APAC
Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia", dated 1
August 2013; and
"Global Criteria for Lender's Mortgage Insurance in RMBS", dated
1 August 2013
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€“ Australia
here
Global Criteria for Lendersâ€™ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.