SINGAPORE, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Export
Import Bank of
Malaysia Berhad's (MEXIM) USD300m 2.874% sukuk due 2019 a final
rating of 'A-'.
The Islamic bonds are issued under MEXIM's USD1bn multi-currency
sukuk programme
established through EXIM Sukuk Malaysia Berhad.
This follows the completion of the Islamic bond issue and
receipt of final
documents conforming to information previously received. The
final rating is the
same as the expected rating assigned on 10 February 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The sukuk rating is the same as MEXIM's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR).
This is because the sukuk effectively represents unsecured
obligations of the
bank, and ranks equally with all its other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
Parties involved under the sukuk structure are MEXIM,
sukukholders and EXIM
Sukuk Malaysia Berhad, a special purpose vehicle (SPV)
incorporated solely to
facilitate sukuk issues. The SPV is the issuer of the sukuk and
acts as the
trustee on behalf of the sukukholders via a declaration of
trust. The SPV will
use the sukuk proceeds to purchase eligible assets from MEXIM.
The SPV and MEXIM
have entered into a wakala agreement, or agency agreement, in
which MEXIM will
render certain services, including the management of the
underlying assets and
periodic distributions.
Periodic distributions will be made to the sukukholders, based
on expected
returns from the underlying assets. This will be achieved using
returns from the
underlying assets and, in a shortfall event, funds that MEXIM
(in the capacity
of an agent) may extend to the SPV via a liquidity facility.
MEXIM is obliged
under a purchase undertaking agreement to acquire the trust
assets from the SPV
at a price that will cover all final amounts payable to the
sukukholders,
including the principal. This will occur either on a scheduled
maturity date or
in a dissolution event. An event of default will be tantamount
to a dissolution
event, during which the SPV (on behalf of the sukukholders) will
have direct
recourse against MEXIM on an unsecured basis, for the principal
amount and any
accrued and unpaid distributions. The transaction document is
principally
governed by English law while the supplemental purchase
agreement is governed by
Malaysian law.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any deterioration in the Malaysian sovereign's creditworthiness
and ratings or
in the government's propensity to support MEXIM would hurt the
IDR and hence the
sukuk rating. MEXIM's IDR and Negative Outlook are the same as
those of the
Malaysian sovereign, reflecting Fitch's belief of a very high
probability of
extraordinary state support to MEXIM's senior creditors, in the
event of need.
Fitch stresses that it does not express an opinion on whether
the sukuk is
Shariah-compliant.
MEXIM was established in 1995 and is 99.9%-owned by the Minister
of Finance
Incorporated. The Federal Lands Commissioner (Incorporated)
holds one ordinary
share.
For more details on MEXIM's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Revises
MEXIM's and Maybank's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDRs", dated
31 July 2013 and
MEXIM's credit update, dated 17 January 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
MEXIM's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
