(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHENNAI/DELHI/MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has assigned a
first-time 'BB-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
certain borrowers that
are subsidiaries of Misys Limited, including Almonde, Inc.,
Tahoe Bidco Canada,
Inc., Misys Europe SA (the borrowers), and Tahoe Subco 1, Ltd.
(as parent
guarantor and indirect parent of Misys Limited).
Fitch has assigned a 'BB+'/'RR1' rating to the borrowers' US$4.2
billion first
lien senior secured term loan and $400 million first lien senior
secured
revolving credit facility (RCF), as well as a 'BB-'/'RR4' rating
to the US$1.15
billion senior secured second lien term loan, all of which are
part of the
transaction financing for the merger of Misys with DH
Corporation (D+H) in a
transaction expected to close prior to the end of the third
calendar quarter of
2017.
The IDR and issue ratings assigned reflect the credit profile of
Misys following
the merger with D+H, and are not applicable to the existing debt
of Misys or
D+H. The existing debt obligations of Misys and D+H will be
refinanced in their
entirety when the transaction closes.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
On March 13, 2017, Vista Equity Partners signed a definitive
agreement to
acquire D+H, a Canadian-based financial services software
provider and announced
plans to merge it with Misys, one of Vista's portfolio
companies, to create a
diversified financial services software provider with global
reach. The combined
company will have approximately US$2.2 billion in annual
revenues, operate in
approximately 130 countries, and provide solutions to 48 of the
50 largest banks
ranked by assets.
The ratings reflect the stability provided by the company's high
proportion of
recurring and relatively predictable revenues, the diversity of
the company's
customer base, which has a low exposure to any one customer.
These factors are
partly offset by its high initial leverage and segment
concentration as nearly
all offerings serve its financial institution customer base.
Fitch believes the
acquisition of D+H enhances the product position of Misys as
well as provide it
with a more significant and complementary position in North
America.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Transaction: Vista will acquire all outstanding shares of D+H
for CAD25.50 per
share. Along with debt assumed in the transaction, including
issued convertible
debentures, the transaction has an enterprise value of
approximately CAD4.8
billion.
Stable Market Demand: Fitch believes Misys's mission-critical
financial software
products, strong level of recurring revenue, and sustained
outsourcing trends by
Misys's financial institution customer base provide a
significant degree of
visibility into future revenues and cash flow. Approximately 71%
of the
post-acquisition revenues are recurring (45% recurring
maintenance and
subscription revenues and 26% of revenues highly predictable
with some economic
sensitivity). Retention rates are high at over 90%.
End-Market Concentration: Misys offers a broad portfolio of
products to banks
and other financial institutions. Given its product and
geographic diversity, it
does not have significant exposure to any one customer. However,
the company has
significant exposure to banks and other financial institutions,
which exposes it
to fluctuations in the level of banking activity that has some
sensitivity to
the economy as well as sector consolidation trends.
Favorable Outsourcing Trends: Fitch believes that financial
institutions will
continue to look to third-party software providers to outsource
certain
functions as they focus on core competencies, streamline
processes and reduce
costs. Misys's software can be used across a broad array of
functions in retail
banking, corporate banking and in banks treasury and capital
market functions.
Financial institutions continue to be under pressure due to
regulatory cost
burdens and also need to invest in technology to provide
innovative products and
services. Misys's software enables banks to integrate internet
and mobile
banking into their product offerings.
Scalable Business: Fitch believes Misys's business is scalable,
as its software
solutions can be developed once, then deployed many times across
a broad
customer base. Over the coming years, banks are expected to grow
their use of
third-party packaged software that can be integrated into their
existing
operations. Misys's products are open and modular so they can
fit into a banks
existing infrastructure, working with either the bank's own
systems or with
third-party software.
Leverage: Following the acquisition of D+H, Misys's gross
leverage will exceed
6x. Fitch expects approximately three-fourths of the synergies
to be realized in
the first six months after the close of the transaction leading
to a material
reduction in run-rate leverage.
M&A Risk: Following the acquisition of D+H, other than small
bolt-on
acquisitions, Fitch does not expect Misys to engage in
significant M&A activity
in the near term as the company focuses on the integration of
D+H's operations
over an 18-month period or so. In the longer term, Fitch would
expect Misys to
continue to review potential acquisitions to expand its
geographic footprint and
product offerings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Fitch expects organic revenue growth in the low- to mid-single
digits, but
closer to the mid-single digits excluding the cheque business of
D+H (which is
in long-term secular decline);
--EBITDA margins are expected to expand to the mid-40% range
over the rating
horizon as synergies are realized from the acquisition of D+H;
--No revenue synergies from upsell/cross-sell opportunities are
in the forecast
but could provide upside to the base case;
--Near-term expected cash flows incorporate upfront expenses to
achieve the
anticipated synergies;
--Fitch does not expect material acquisitions in the near term
but recognizes
growing cash balances over the forecast horizon could
accommodate modest levels
of bolt-on acquisitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Positive action could occur if the
credit profile
continues to strengthen and gross leverage is expected to remain
around 5.0x or
below. Future developments that may lead to positive rating
action include
sustained EBITDA growth and continued reductions in debt from
the projected
strengthening in the company's FCF position.
Negative Rating Action: A negative action could occur if Misys
does not appear
to be on track to reduce leverage below 6.0x within an
18-to-24-month period
after the close of the transaction, if there is a material
erosion in its market
share, or if margins do not improve as anticipated from the
realization of
synergies from the D+H acquisition. Sustained declines in
constant currency
maintenance and subscription revenue, which Fitch considers
recurring revenue,
could also potentially trigger a negative rating action.
LIQUIDITY
D+H Transaction Financing: Planned debt financing will consist
of a US$400
million senior secured first lien RCF (undrawn at close), US$4.2
billion in the
form of a senior secured first lien term loan B, and US$1.15
billion in the form
of a senior secured second lien term loan. Estimated tranches
for the first lien
senior secured term loan will consist of a US$3.12 billion
tranche and a EUR1
billion tranche. A portion of the financing will be used to pay
off, in their
entirety, the existing debt of both Misys and D+H. Vista Equity
Partners and
funds related to Vista, along with Misys's management, will
contribute the
remaining equity financing for the transaction.
For liquidity purposes, the company will have a US$400 million,
undrawn RCF at
the close of the transaction. In addition to an undisclosed
amount of cash
expected to be on the balance sheet following the close of the
transaction,
additional liquidity is expected to be generated by Misys's free
cash flow.
Fitch expects initial annual FCF above US$200 million following
the close of the
acquisition, rising to above US$300 million annually in the
second year after
the transaction closes owing to the realization of cost
synergies and
substantially lower integration costs.
The company is not expected to have any significant debt
maturities over fiscal
years 2018-2020.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch assigns the following ratings to Misys, with a Stable
Outlook:
Tahoe Subco 1, Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR 'BB-'.
Almonde, Inc.
Tahoe Canada Bidco, Inc.
Misys Europe SA
--Long-Term IDR 'BB-'.
--$400 million senior secured first lien revolving credit
facility 'BB+'/'RR1';
--$4.2 billion senior secured first lien term loan 'BB+'/'RR1';
--Up to $1.55 billion senior secured second lien term loan
'bb-'/'RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Alen Lin
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5471
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 17, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Preferred equity has been given 100% equity credit.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001