(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Mizzen Bondco Limited's GBP200m senior notes an expected rating of 'B-(EXP)'/'RR6'. The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. Fitch has also assigned Mizzen Mezzco Limited UK (MML) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT MML is the ultimate holding company that wholly owns Premium Credit Finance (PCL), a leading provider of third-party insurance premium finance in the UK and Ireland. PCL is MML's main operating entity. PCL has a relatively low business risk profile and long track record of robust asset quality with minimal credit losses over its 25 year life. The company has remained profitable and cash generative, even during times of crisis, which reflects the stability of its business in a relatively concentrated market. However, PCL is highly leveraged and it has an undiversified funding structure, solely reliant on a securitisation facility. The Long-term IDR assigned to MML is based on Fitch's assessment of the creditworthiness of PCL and the holding company's structural subordination to its main operating subsidiary PCL, partly reflected in its liquidity being highly reliant on dividends upstreamed from PCL. The Long-term IDR also reflects the limited capital and liquidity fungibility across the group, as a result of the securitisation in place at PCL and the group's complex organisational structure. MML wholly owns Mizzen Bondco Limited through an intermediate holding company, Mizzen Midco Limited. The notes issued by Mizzen Bondco Limited are senior, mature in 2021 and are guaranteed by Mizzen Midco Limited and Mizzen Mezzco2 Limited UK (intermediate holding company between MML and PCL). The notes are rated two notches below MML's 'B+' Long-term IDR, reflecting 'poor' recovery prospects as indicated by the 'RR6' Recovery Rating that Fitch has assigned. The recovery analysis is deeply affected by the securitisation structure in place at PCL, which encumbers most of PCL's receivables. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT MML's Long-term IDR is mainly sensitive to an increase in double leverage and to a change in Fitch's view on the creditworthiness of PCL. The latter would be driven by changes in PCL's leverage and funding profile; by a weakening of PCL's cash flow generation and if PCL's credit risk profile were to increase resulting in significant asset quality deterioration. Upside rating potential for MML's Long-term IDR is at present limited due to PCL's high leverage and undiversified funding structure. The securities rating is primarily sensitive to any movement in their anchor rating, MML's Long-term IDR, and to potential changes to recovery prospects.