(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Mizzen Bondco Limited's (Mizzen Bondco) GBP200m 7% senior notes 'B-'/'RR6' final ratings. The ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 29 April 2014 (see Fitch Assigns Mizzen Bondco's GBP200m Senior Bond 'B-(EXP)'/'RR6' Expected Rating on www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS Mizzen Bondco is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizzen Mezzco Limited UK (MML), which ultimately owns Premium Credit Finance (PCL), a leading provider of third-party insurance premium finance in the UK and Ireland. The notes are senior, mature in 2021 and are guaranteed by Mizzen Midco Limited and Mizzen Mezzco2 Limited UK (intermediate holding companies between MML and PCL). Their ratings are two notches below MML's 'B+' Long-term IDR, reflecting poor recovery prospects as indicated by the 'RR6' Recovery Rating assigned by Fitch. RATING SENSITIVITIES The securities ratings are primarily sensitive to any movement in their anchor rating, MML's Long-term IDR, and to potential changes to recovery prospects.