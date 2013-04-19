April 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned MMK Finance Limited's USD-denominated loan participation notes (LPNs) a 'BB+(EXP)' expected foreign currency senior unsecured rating.

MMK Finance Ltd is a special purpose financing vehicle. The LPNs will be issued on a limited recourse basis for the sole purpose of funding a loan by MMK Finance Limited to OJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK, 'BB+'/Negative). MMK plans to use the net proceeds from the notes for general corporate purposes including the refinance of upcoming debt maturities.

Fitch will assign the notes a final rating upon receipt of final documentation materially conforming to the information already received. A full list of MMK's ratings is at the end of this release.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

- Increasing Demand for Steel Products in Russia

MMK is the leading supplier of steel to the Russian market, having 25%-100% market share in various rolled products. Up to 75% of the company's revenue is generated in Russia. Demand for steel products in Russia is increasing due to the healthy performance of the main steel consuming industries - construction, pipe production and automotive industry. Fitch views demand-driving factors in steel-consuming industries as quite strong in the medium term

- Decrease of Slab Cash Cost

In Q412 MMK's cash cost of slab production was equal to USD374/t, which is 19% lower yoy. Fitch understands that the lower level of vertical integration compared with its Russian peers allowed MMK to benefit from raw material prices' decline. Re-negotiation of the iron ore price formula with the company's largest iron ore supplier ENRC and starting iron ore purchases from JSC Holding Company Metalloinvest ('BB-'/Positive) contributed to the improvement of the company's cost position. Currently the company is placed in the second quartile of the global slab cost curve.

- Finalisation of Main Investment Projects, Positive Free Cash Flow

Over the past six years, MMK had the heaviest relative capital expenditures compared with other Fitch-rated steel companies. However, after the finalisation of the main projects the company invested in purchases of PPE in 23012 of USD674m (USD1.7bn in average during 2007-2011). This resulted in positive FCF generation for the first time since 2007.

- Poor Performance of MMK Metalurji in Turkey

The agency has a concern regarding the worsening of performance of the company's plant in Turkey. In 2012, MMK's steel segment in Turkey reported a USD190m operating loss compared with USD140m operating loss in 2011. MMK decided to stop its hot-rolling mills in Turkey for cost-saving reasons until the recovery of market prices.

DEBT AND LIQUIDITY

- Decreasing Leverage

Due to positive FCF the company was able to decrease funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage to 2.8x by end-2012 compared with 4.0x at end-2011. Fitch expects MMK to continue generating positive FCF in 2013-2015. This will contribute to the decrease of FFO adjusted gross leverage starting from 2014, to 2.7x by end-2014 and to 2.3x by end-2015 (compared with an expected 2.9x at end-2013)

- Acceptable Liquidity

The company's liquidity position is assessed as acceptable with USD0.4bn of cash on hand and USD1.3bn of committed unutilised bank loans at end-2012 compared with USD1.6bn of short-term borrowings. Fitch also considers MMK's 5% stake in Fortescue Metals Group Limited ('BB+'/Negative) as an additional source of liquidity in case if necessary. At the beginning of April 2013 , the market price of MMK's stake approximated to USD660m.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Positive FCF in 2013

- FFO adjusted gross leverage below 2.5x (already achieved or expected to be achieved within 12 months)

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- Negative FCF

- FFO adjusted gross leverage sustainably above 3.0x

FULL LIST OF RATINGS

OJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works

Foreign currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BB+'; Negative Outlook

Foreign currency Short-term IDR: 'B'

Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: 'BB+'

Local currency Long-term IDR; 'BB+'; Negative Outlook

National Long-term rating: 'AA(rus)'; Negative Outlook

MMK Finance Limited

Expected foreign currency senior unsecured rating on the proposed LPNs: 'BB+(EXP)'