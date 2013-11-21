Nov 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Mortgage Funding 2008-1 plc's Class A1 notes and assigned ratings to additional notes of class A2, A3 and B1, as follows:

GBP355,049,498 Class A1: Upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP63,000,000 Class A2: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

GBP75,000,000 Class A3: 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

GBP40,000,000 Class B1: 'B+sf'; Outlook Stable

GBP49,356,380 Class B2: not rated

The rating actions reflect further restructuring of the transaction on 19 November 2013 (see 'Fitch Upgrades Mortgage Funding 2008-1' dated 17 September 2013 for details pertinent to the upgrade following the first phase of the restructuring on 23 August 2013).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

New capital structure

Following the second master restructuring agreement, the existing Class A notes have been amended to an outstanding balance of GBP355m from GBP493m and subsequently renamed Class A1. Similarly, the existing Class B notes have been amended to an outstanding balance of GBP49.4m from GBP89.4m and subsequently renamed Class B2. Simultaneously, additional notes in the form of Classes A2, A3 and B1 have been issued, such that the aggregate balance of Classes A1, A2 and A3 is equivalent to that of the pre-restructured Class A note.

While the transaction does not benefit from a reserve fund, credit support is supplemented by an over-collateralisation amount of GBP10.7m, equivalent to 1.8% of the outstanding note balance. Consequently, the credit enhancement of the rated notes currently stands at 40.1%, 29.5%, 16.9% and 10.1% for Classes A1, A2, A3 and B1 respectively.

Given the irreversible breach of the cumulative losses trigger in December 2009, the transaction is no longer permitted to amortise on a pro-rata basis. Fitch thus expects a further build-up in credit enhancement levels over time.

Liquidity Support

From the payment date falling in December 2013, principal receipts up to a cumulative amount of GBP5.5m will be diverted towards the funding of the liquidity reserve to a new initial target of GBP7.5m, equivalent to 1.3% of the outstanding note balance. This is higher than the GBP2m available when the liquidity reserve was established in the first phase of the transaction's restructuring. This reserve is available to cover shortfalls in senior fees and interest on the Class A1 notes.

Additionally, upon the exhaustion of the liquidity reserve, the issuer will be able to use principal to cover interest shortfalls on the Class A1 note in all instances and for Classes A2 and A3 provided that the associated principal deficiency does not exceed 75% of the respective note balance.

Asset Performance

The underlying portfolio comprises non-prime loans that were predominantly originated at the peak of the market, including high portions of interest-only loans, self-certified borrowers and self-employed borrowers standing at 68%, 52% and 41% of the outstanding collateral balance. Consequently, the volume of loans in arrears by three months or more, at 21% of the outstanding pool balance as of the September 2013 payment date, remains among the highest across other UK non-conforming peers.

However, the overall portfolio collection rate, ranging between 92% and 95% over the past year, is comparable with rates seen in other non-conforming portfolios. It also indicates that a large portion of delinquent borrowers are meeting their monthly mortgage payments. As a result, Fitch has applied less conservative assumptions in its analysis for assessing default probabilities for borrowers in arrears.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A modest rise in interest rates could lead to deterioration in performance of the underlying portfolio, which could be exacerbated by the lack of a reserve fund to aid in the clearing of losses.