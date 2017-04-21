(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch has assigned UK-based Moto
Finance Plc's GBP 150
million 4.5% Second Lien Notes due October 2022 a final rating
of 'B+'/RR3/52%.
The notes have been issued as part of the refinancing by the
parent company, the
UK-based Moto Ventures Limited. Fitch has also affirmed Moto
Ventures Limited
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable.
The assignment of the final rating and the affirmation of the
IDR follow a
review of the final documentation which materially conforms to
the information
received at the time the agency assigned expected rating to the
notes on 13
March 2017.
The new notes have replaced the previously outstanding senior
secured notes of
GBP175 million due 2020 issued by the same entity. The notes are
structurally
and contractually subordinated to the senior secured bank debt
comprising a
committed term loan of GBP450 million, a capex facility of
GBP100 million and a
revolving credit facility (RCF) of GBP10 million. The notes
benefit from the
same security and guarantor coverage as the previous notes.
In addition to the planned early redemption of the existing
notes and issuance
of new second lien notes, Moto Ventures Ltd. (Moto) has also
refinanced its bank
loan facilities at the level of Moto Investments Ltd. by
extending the maturity
to March 2022, repricing the facilities and increasing the
headroom under the
lock-up tests, financial covenants and certain permitted
baskets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stronger Cash Flow; Rising Leverage: The company's rating
affirmation reflects
Fitch's expectations of a stable operating performance with
increasing
profitability and cash-flow generation in the context of higher
financial
indebtedness.
Resilient Business Model: Moto's performance has remained
resilient through the
cycle, despite the exposure to inherently volatile retail
demand, and we see
this as a strong supportive factor for the rating. This is
because of the less
discretionary, captive nature of motorway travel retail compared
to traditional
high street retail, a highly regulated environment limiting
direct competition,
and a strong franchise portfolio with favourable terms which
allows a high
degree of operational flexibility. We also do not anticipate
near-term changes
to sector regulation. Moreover, given Moto's recent extension of
maturing
franchise contracts, we project steadily improving profitability
from existing
sites.
Asset Productivity to Improve: The medium-term capex plan will
improve
profitability through the expansion of existing and the
development of new
sites, as well as the roll-out of selective branded stores.
Based on Moto's past
capex efficiency and our assessment of the investment return of
comparable
businesses, we view the incremental earnings projected by the
management as
reasonable. Meanwhile, a considerable step-up in capex and the
simultaneous
implementation of numerous asset development projects entail
moderate execution
risks. However, increased profits from the planned expansion
will mitigate
refinancing risks related to increased levels of debt.
Negative Free Cash Flows: The rating remains constrained by
negative free cash
flows (FCF) due to regular shareholder distributions. Before
considering any
dividend distributions, Moto remains structurally a
cash-generative business,
capable of funding a significant part of growth investments. As
long as Moto
remains compliant with the lock-up tests and maintenance
covenants, and organic
cash generation remains sound, the negative free cash-flow
profile will not put
pressure on the rating.
Leverage Headroom Exhausted: Higher projected drawn debt at
refinancing,
together with utilisations under the capex facility between
2017-2019, will lead
to some re-leveraging to 7.0x on a funds from operations (FFO)
basis, leaving
only small leverage headroom under the current rating. In the
absence of
scheduled debt amortisations and a slow earnings ramp-up from
growth
investments, the level of financial risk is projected to remain
persistently
high at the entry level of 7.0x based on FFO adjusted leverage,
which is weak
for the current 'B' IDR, although mitigated by demonstrated
profit resilience.
Above Average Recovery for Note Holders: According to our
bespoke recovery
analysis, higher recoveries would be realised using a
going-concern approach,
despite Moto's strong asset backing. Better recovery
expectations by preserving
the business model, as opposed to liquidating its balance sheet,
reflect Moto's
structurally cash-generative business and well-managed franchise
portfolio.
Given the stable nature of the asset and cross-referencing with
peers with
stable demand features, we apply an EBITDA discount of 15%
leading to a
hypothetical post-distress EBITDA of around GBP90 million, and
maintain the 7.5x
EV/EBITDA multiple in distress.
Considering the priority of payments on enforcement, the note
holders would rank
second after senior secured bank debt lenders and in a potential
distress
scenario would achieve a recovery of 52% of nominal value,
resulting in an
expected instrument rating of 'B+'(EXP)/RR3/52%, leading to a
one-notch uplift
from the IDR, as with the currently outstanding senior notes.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Moto's IDR of 'B'/Stable reflects an infrastructure-like
business profile and
operations in a regulated market with high barriers to entry and
limited
competitive pressures. Moto's performance has been resilient
through the cycle,
reflecting the less discretionary nature of motorway customers
The business is
comparable with catering service providers, such as Elior
(BB/Stable) or Sodexo
(BBB+/Stable), or energy service company Techem (BB-/Stable),
all of which face
low volume risks given the high share of contracted revenues and
low customer
churn. The constraining factors for the rating are Moto's less
diversified
product offering, concentrated geographic footprint with a
presence only in the
UK, as well as persistently high financial leverage. The
shareholders' intention
to receive regular dividend distributions signals a financial
policy biased
towards equity interests.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Moto include:
- revenue growth at low single-digit rates;
- EBITDA margin gradually improving to above 14% (29% excluding
fuel) driven by
top-line growth;
- capex in line with the business pan with drawdowns in the
capex facility to
finance expansionary capex;
- shareholder distributions in line with the business plan and
subject to
lock-up test.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Positive and sustained post-dividend FCF generation supported
by steadily
improving profitability and the earnings accretive expansion
programme
- Decline in FFO adjusted leverage to 6.0x or below on a
sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover of 2.0x or higher on a sustained basis
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Weak implementation of the capital expansion programme leading
to steady
EBITDA weakening to below GBP100 million on a sustained basis
- An increasingly aggressive financial policy translating into
FFO adjusted
gross leverage of above 7.0x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover weakening to below 1.5x on a sustained
basis
LIQUIDITY
Satisfactory Liquidity: Organic pre-dividend cash generation is
projected to be
positive, at about GBP25 million per year. After shareholder
distributions,
Moto's unrestricted cash balance is estimated at GBP35 million
at year-end. We
view these levels as fully sufficient for the company to execute
its business
plan. In our calculation of liquidity we exclude GBP5 million as
restricted cash
in transit and tills. We project the five-year committed RCF of
GBP10 million
will remain undrawn throughout the forecast period.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Athanasios Smprinis
Analyst
+44 20 7530 1643
Supervisory Analyst
Elena Stock
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 135
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Committee Chairperson
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 7530 1021
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- GBP5 million deducted from reported cash as restricted cash
kept in transit
and tills,
- FY16 financial debt adjusted by adding back GBP10.8 million of
capitalised
debt issue costs,
- A multiple of 8x (given the company's location in the UK) used
for
capitalisation of around GBP9 million of annual rental payments,
- Shareholder loan with original face value of GBP350 million
issued by Everest
UK Bidco Ltd. outside the IDR perimeter treated as equity.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
