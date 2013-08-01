(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia-based
retailer PT Multipolar Tbk's (Multipolar, B+/Stable) USD200m
9.75% notes due
2018 a final 'B+' rating, with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The
new notes are
issued by Pacific Emerald Pte Ltd and guaranteed by PT
Multipolar Tbk and
certain subsidiaries.
The rating action follows the receipt of documents conforming to
information
already received. The final rating is in line with the expected
rating assigned
on 11 July 2013.
Multipolar is to use about 85% of the net proceeds to refinance
existing bank
loans, while the balance is to fund its debt service reserve
account and for
general corporate purposes.
Key Rating Drivers
Structural subordination: The ratings of MLPL largely reflect
its holding
company structure and its high dependence on dividends. The
ratings, however,
also recognise the group's solid market position in the
Indonesian retail sector
which is supported by favorable macroeconomic conditions.
MLPL's holding company structure means that its cashflows are
structurally
subordinated to the obligations of its operating subsidiaries,
in particular PT
Matahari Putra Prima Tbk (MPPA) and PT Matahari Department Store
Tbk (MDS),
which together represent more than 50% of MLPL's cashflows. As
such, MLPL's
capacity to meet its debt obligations is therefore contingent
upon MPPA's and
MDS's ability to continue distributing dividends.
High fixed costs: Notwithstanding MPPA's and MDS's strong
cash-generating
ability and their moderate leverage, their strategy to lease
retail space
exposes both companies to the risk of rising rental expenses and
results in
weaker credit metrics than other rated peers with a self-owned
property
strategy. Hence in Fitch's view MPPA's flexibility to upstream
dividends is
therefore restricted by its limited financial flexibility as
indicated by a
modest fund from operations (FFO) fixed charge cover of below
2x.
Sufficient liquidity: Fitch expects MLPL will be able to
maintain a sufficient
liquidity profile, driven by wholly-owned subsidiaries' earnings
stability and
consistent dividends flows from MPPA and MDS. Fitch believes
that MLPL will, in
a distressed scenario, have access to additional liquidity by
monetising its
shareholding in MPPA or MDS.
Strong market position: The ratings also factor in MPPA's and
MDS's extensive
networks, strong market position, an established TMT portfolio,
and continued
robust domestic consumption supporting short-to-medium term
growth. The ratings
also take into account diversification benefits from the
non-retail business,
which contribute a substantial 30% of MLPL's cashflow.
Contingent liabilities: Although Fitch recognises the potential
benefits from
the strategic alliance with Temasek Holdings (Temasek) in MPPA
of heightened
governance and growth targets, MLPL faces significant contingent
liability under
the Exchange Rights Subscription Agreement should MPPA not meet
Temasek's
operating performance targets or internal rate of return
requirements. Under the
agreement, MLPL will pay Temasek any shortfall of its USD300m
investment upon
the latter exiting MPPA. However, given the current favorable
retail market
outlook, the risk of this liability crystalising is, in Fitch's
view, not high.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Decline in MLPL's fixed charge coverage ratio (FFO from wholly
controlled
entities plus dividends/ interest expense plus rents) to below
2x (2013
forecast: 2.9x) on a sustained basis.
- Weakening of MPPA's financial profile
- Inability to secure long-term funding
Positive rating action is not expected unless there is
substantial improvement
in MPPA's financial profile, including a rise in MPPA's fixed
charge coverage of
above 2x on a sustained basis. MPPA is an important earnings
contributor to
MLPL.
