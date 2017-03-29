(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New China
Life Insurance
Company Limited (NCI) a first-time Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating of
'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NCI's rating reflects its strong business profile, consistently
profitable
operating results and stable capital adequacy. The rating
recognises the
insurer's effort to improve business quality by focusing on the
distribution of
longer-term regular premium products with more protection
features. It also
acknowledges investment risks.
Fitch assesses NCI's capital at the 'adequate' category using
its own Prism
factor-based capital model (Prism FBM) at end-June 2016. The
company's exposure
to alternative fixed-income type investments and equities weighs
heavily in
Fitch's risk-based capital assessment. NCI expects its
capitalisation to improve
by end-2016, which should benefit its Prism FBM result. NCI's
comprehensive
solvency margin ratio at end-1H16, in terms of China's
Risk-Oriented Solvency
System (C-ROSS) stood at 282%, which exceeded the 100% statutory
minimum.
NCI's strong franchise, which underpins its rating, allows the
company to offer
a wide spectrum of life insurance products in China. With a
market share of 7.1%
in 2015, NCI is one of the country's five largest life insurers.
It sources
business through agents and bancassurance as well as its service
and business
development channels nationwide. Business originated through its
strong agency
channel of about 242,000 increased to 46% of total premiums as
of end-1H16
(end-2013: 41%). NCI has lowered its exposure to less profitable
single-premium
policies from its bancassurance channel.
NCI's consistently favourable financial performance partially
reflects its
strategic focus on underwriting longer-term regular premium life
insurance
products with higher new business value (NBV) margin. The
company's NBV in 1H16
rose by 18% to about CNY4 billion, while its value in-force
(VIF) business after
cost of required capital grew by 16% in 1H16 to CNY61.7 billion.
Fitch expects
the agency channel to remain the core driver of NBV growth as
NCI further
restructures its business mix.
NCI has made solid progress in optimising its portfolio mix. New
business from
regular premium policies with premium payment periods of 10
years or more grew
by 26% yoy to CNY7.7 billion in 1H16, while health insurance
accounted for about
16% of its total premiums (end-2013: 7%). Fitch expects NCI to
steadily increase
its mortality gain in the long term, although investment gains
will remain its
key source of earnings.
The insurer's exposure to risky assets, consisting mainly of
equities and funds
with equity exposure and excluding fixed-income instruments,
accounted for about
137% of its capital equity. This ratio is riskier than the
median for Fitch 'A'
rated insurers. Investment income constitutes a major supplement
to premium
income, making NCI susceptible to adverse movements in market
values.
Fitch has not included explicit shareholder support in the
rating, but
acknowledges the positive operational contribution of Central
Huijin Investment
Ltd - NCI's largest single shareholder, with a 32.24% stake.
Central Huijin is
actively involved in NCI's strategy development and key decision
making
processes through its influence on the NCI's board. Central
Huijin is a wholly
owned subsidiary of China Investment Corporation, which is
China's sovereign
wealth fund.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- sustained decline in risk-based capitalisation, with its
capital score as
computed by Fitch's Prism FBM, falling to the low-end of the
'adequate' range or
below;
- an increased financial leverage ratio to consistently above
35% (end-1H16:
25%); or
- significant deterioration in profitability, with pre-tax
return on assets
declining to below 0.9% (1H16: 1.2% on an annualised basis) on a
sustained
basis.
Upgrade rating triggers include:
- strengthened Prism FBM capital score to a level well above the
'strong'
category on a sustained basis; and
- improved stability and strength of its profitability, with
pre-tax return on
assets consistently above 1.1%.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Central,
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021251
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001