(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New Look
Retail Group
Limited (New Look) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'B-' with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has also assigned New Look's planned GBP800m
senior secured notes
an expected senior secured rating of 'B(EXP)'/'RR3'. The final
rating is
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received by Fitch.
The 'B-' IDR reflects the aggressiveness of the proposed
recapitalisation.
However, this is offset by New Look's established market
leadership in the UK,
favourable medium-term industry trends and improving operating
performance in
recent quarters. From a business risk standpoint, Fitch views
New Look as
possessing a number of company-specific traits consistent with a
higher rating.
However, the company's financial profile and limited expected
de-leveraging
potential, is more in line with a low-rated 'B' issuer and is
viewed as a
constraining factor for New Look's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Established Market Position
Fitch considers New Look's high fashion content and value
proposition as
differentiating factors compared with its immediate peer group.
This has
resulted in a strong brand position in the UK value clothing
segment which is
benefiting from a long-term structural change, largely driven by
increased
acceptance of value retail brands. New Look is further supported
by the
multi-channel offering comprising 1,141 owned and franchised
stores worldwide
(590 owned stores in the UK) and a fast-growing e-commerce and
mobile-commerce
presence. These company-specific traits justify a high 'B'/low
'BB' rating
category but the rating is constrained by the company's heavy
reliance on the UK
market.
E-Commerce Expansion
New Look has set a three-year plan to improve EBITDA back to the
highs of FY10
(GBP249m) to GBP280m by FY16. However, the mix of EBITDA is
fundamentally
different with the share of UK retail profit expected to
contribute to less than
60% of group EBITDA by FY16 (FY13:80%) and the e-commerce
division expected to
generate over 60% of the growth in group EBITDA from FY13 (from
9% of group
EBITDA in FY13 to 16% by FY16). Fitch views management's growth
assumption as
reasonable based on current trends and results achieved in
recent periods. More
broadly, these expectations are consistent with industry trends
as online
retailing is expected to grow at 15.1% (CAGR) from 2012 to 2016.
Subdued UK Consumer Environment
Although New Look plans to increase its overseas exposure, its
UK division
remains a major part of its business, contributing 71% of group
revenue and 88%
of group EBITDA in FY12. The UK consumer environment remains
subdued as
unemployment is still high, household incomes remain squeezed
while real wage
continues to fall. As a result, competition among clothing
retailers is very
high with promotions and discounting being the new norm in the
industry.
Improving Operating Performance
Despite the strong brand franchise, operating performance in
recent years has
been affected by several factors, both internal and external.
This includes a
one-off event with the departure of 40% of its key buyers when
New Look moved
its headquarters from Weymouth to London. As a result, there was
inconsistent
ranging, pricing and quality in its products, which led to
increased markdowns
and depressed profitability in FY11 and FY12. The poor operating
performance has
since reversed, as evidenced by its latest actual LTM December
2012 results.
Fitch expects the UK retail sector to remain under pressure
driven by weak
consumer confidence and above-average supply chain inflation. In
FY13, Fitch
expects sales to increase by 1.8% (FY12: -0.9%) and EBITDA
margin to improve to
12.5% (FY12: 9.6%). Further gradual improvement in profitability
is factored in
thereafter.
Aggressive Financial Profile
Fitch characterises New Look's financial profile as aggressive.
This is prompted
by the partial refinancing of the Holdco PIK loan with
additional debt issued at
the Opco level, which justifies the 'B-' IDR despite the
extended debt maturity
profile. In addition, Fitch has included the expected
obligations under the new
PIK facility in its calculation of leverage metrics. Several
characteristics
that support this approach include the large size of the
remaining PIK
obligation relative to the overall debt of the group,
transferability of rights
and obligations, option to pay interest in cash, and guarantees
from operating
subsidiaries within the restricted group. Fitch projects
FFO-adjusted net
leverage to increase to around 7.1x (cash-pay FFO-adjusted net
leverage of 6.0x)
by FYE14 (March 2014). In Fitch's definition of FFO-adjusted net
leverage
(including PIK), this is weak relative to the 'B' median for the
sector at 6.0x.
FFO fixed charge cover (including cash interest and rents) is
equally considered
weak at 1.5x.
Senior Secured Notes Rating
The 'B(EXP)'/'RR3(EXP)' senior secured rating reflects Fitch's
expectations that
the enterprise value of the company - and resulting recovery for
its creditors -
will be maximised in a restructuring (going concern approach)
rather than a
liquidation due to the relatively asset-light nature of the
business.
Furthermore, a default scenario would likely be triggered by
unsustainable
financial leverage, possibly as a result of increasingly weak
consumer spending
or poor acceptance of the company's product roll-outs. As such,
Fitch has
applied a 25% discount to expected FYE13 EBITDA and believes a
distressed
multiple of 5.0x is appropriate. This results in above-average
expected
recoveries (51%-70%) for senior secured note holders in the
event of default and
hence a rating for the planned notes at 'B' one notch above New
Look's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage (including PIK) consistently below
and expected to
be sustained below 6.5x
- FFO fixed charge cover (including cash interest and rents)
consistently above
1.7x - 2.0x
- EBITDA margins at or above 15% driven by core business
improvement
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage (including PIK) consistently above
8.5x
- FFO fixed charge cover (including cash interest and rents)
consistently below
1.2x
- EBITDA margins below 10%
- Inability to maintain positive free cash flow delaying
deleveraging potential
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Bryant Bedwell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1581
Supervisory Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Raymond Hill
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1079
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.