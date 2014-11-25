(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
NORD/LB COVERED
FINANCE BANK S.A.'s (NORD/LB CFB; A/Negative/F1) senior
unsecured notes (ISINs:
XS1127599568 and XS1127599725) a 'A' Long-term rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes' ratings are equalised with NORD/LB CFB's Long-term
IDR, which in turn
is equalised with the ratings of the bank's ultimate owner
Norddeutsche
Landesbank Girozentrale (NORD/LB; A/Negative/F1). Fitch
understands that NORD/LB
CFB will be merged with its direct owner NORD/LB Luxembourg S.A.
(not rated) in
1H15 (see "Fitch Affirms NORD/LB Covered Finance Bank SA's IDRs
on Merger
Announcement", dated 15 October 2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
The Long- and Short-term IDRs of NORD/LB CFB are driven by
Fitch's view of the
extremely high likelihood of support from the bank's ultimate
owner, NORD/LB,
via NORD/LB Luxembourg. NORD/LB CFB's ratings are equalised with
those of
NORD/LB due to the high degree of integration between the two
entities. The bank
forms less than 5% of NORD/LB's assets but is an important part
of the group's
capital market activities and is fully integrated into group
processes.
In addition, NORD/LB CFB benefits from public declarations from
both NORD/LB and
NORD/LB Luxembourg ensuring that NORD/LB CFB will meet its
obligations. While
the public declarations do not comment explicitly on support and
timeliness,
Fitch believes that support, if needed, would be forthcoming in
a timely manner.
The Long-term IDR of NORD/LB is driven by Fitch's expectation
that support from
the State of Lower Saxony (AAA/Stable) would be extremely likely
if required,
meaning that NORD/LB CFB's ratings and NORD/LB Luxembourg's
creditworthiness are
ultimately linked to the creditworthiness of Lower Saxony.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' ratings are equalised with NORD/LB CFB's Long-term
IDR and therefore
subject to the same sensitivities. The Negative Outlook on
NORD/LB CFB's
Long-term IDR is driven by that on NORD/LB's. We expect to
downgrade NORD/LB's
IDRs - as well as those of NORD/LB CFB - by up to two notches
due to the
forthcoming change from sovereign to institutional support in
1H15.
NORD/LB CFB's ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
view of the
willingness or propensity of NORD/LB to support the bank. This
would arise, for
instance, from a change in NORD/LB CFB's ownership or support
structure, or a
weakening of integration with NORD/LB. Fitch believes that such
changes are
unlikely in the medium term. The bank's IDRs are sensitive to a
change in
Fitch's assumptions around owner's support, specifically a
downgrade of Germany
or the state of Lower Saxony, or a change in the terms of the
state guarantees.
Fitch does not consider any of these scenarios likely in the
foreseeable future.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Schneider
Director
+49 69 768 076 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Krista Davies
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.