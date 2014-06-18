(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Nykredit Realkredit
A/S's (A/Stable/F1) EUR600m fixed-rate resettable contingent
capital notes due
2036 a final rating of 'BBB'.
The final rating is in line with the 'BBB(EXP)' expected rating
Fitch assigned
to the notes on 19 May 2014 (see "Fitch Assigns Nykredit
Realkredit's Contingent
Capital Notes 'BBB(EXP)' Expected Rating'' at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are subordinated Tier 2 instruments without a coupon
deferral feature
and subject to a 7% capital adequacy trigger. On breach of the
trigger, the
notes will be automatically written down to zero and the notes
cancelled,
resulting in loss of principal and future interest for
investors. The capital
adequacy trigger is based on Nykredit Realkredit A/S's
individual or
consolidated (the "Nykredit Realkredit Group") common equity
Tier 1 (CET1) ratio
or Nykredit Holding A/S's consolidated CET1 ratio.
The notes are rated three notches below Nykredit Realkredit
A/S's 'a' Viability
Rating (VR) in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing
and Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities". The notes are notched twice
for loss
severity to reflect the principal write-down feature and once
for
non-performance risk. The latter reflects moderate incremental
risk due to the
7% CET1 ratio trigger, which is partly offset by the large
capital buffer above
this trigger point, compared with the risk reflected in the
bank's VR.
The notes have been assigned an equity credit of 50%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
As the notes are notched from Nykredit Realkredit A/S's VR,
their rating is
primarily sensitive to any change in this rating. The notes'
rating is also
sensitive to a wider notching if Fitch changes its assessment of
the probability
of the notes' non-performance risk relative to the risk captured
in Nykredit
Realkredit A/S's VR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1003,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities", dated 31 January 2014, and "Global Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria," dated 31 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.