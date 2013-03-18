March 18 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned SSB No.1 PLC's
USD500m issue of fixed-rate limited recourse notes a final Long-term rating of
'B' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The issue has a maturity date of 20 March
2018 and a coupon rate of 8.875%.
The notes are being used solely for financing a US dollar-denominated loan to
Ukraine-based JSC State Savings Bank of Ukraine (Oschadbank; Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings 'B'/Stable). For key rating drivers,
rating sensitivities and further details on the issue, please see "Fitch Rates
Oschadbank's Upcoming Eurobond at 'B(EXP)'/'RR4'', dated 7 March 2013 available
at www.fitchratings.com.
The loan agreement contains a set of covenants, including ones which limit
disposals and mergers and transactions with affiliates. Oschadbank and its
banking subsidiaries also commit to comply with any capital adequacy ratio
requirements set by the National Bank of Ukraine (minimum capital adequacy ratio
is currently 10%). According to the terms of the loan agreement, the bank may be
restricted from making certain payments and distributions under some
circumstances; a cross-default is triggered if overdue indebtedness of
Oschadbank or any of its subsidiaries exceeds USD10m. Oschadbank shall redeem
the notes if Ukraine, directly or indirectly, ceases to own, at least 51% of
Oschadbank's capital stock and if such an event results in a downgrade of
Oschadbank's ratings.