Sept 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Paragon Mortgages (No. 18) plc's notes expected ratings, as
follows:
Class A: 'AAAsf(EXP)', Outlook Stable
Class B: 'AAsf(EXP)', Outlook Stable
Class C: 'Asf(EXP)', Outlook Stable
Class D: Not rated
The final ratings are subject to the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
The credit enhancement for the class A notes at 15.75% will be provided by the
subordination of the class B notes (5.75%), class C notes (5.0%), the unrated
class D notes (2.0%), a non-amortising reserve fund of 3.0%, to be fully funded
at closing, and excess spread.
The reserve fund will increase to 4% of the initial note balance if 60+ day
arrears exceed 3% of the outstanding portfolio balance or cumulative losses
exceed 2% of the initial note balance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Prime Buy-to-let Portfolio
The prime buy-to-let (BTL) portfolio has a weighted average (WA) seasoning of
three months, a WA original LTV of 72.7%, an indexed WA current LTV of 72.5% and
a WA interest coverage ratio of 81.5%. The proportion of loans concentrated in
London, Outer Metropolitan and the South East is 56.3%.
Paragon Performance
The portfolio consists entirely of BTL loans and Fitch continues to stress the
portfolio's default rates beyond those of a prime owner-occupier portfolio at
all rating levels, despite the fact that historically the Paragon series has
been one of the better performing BTL series. It continues to perform robustly
with low arrears and defaults; three-month plus arrears were below 75bps for the
entire series as of March 2013. This was factored into Fitch's rating analysis.
LIBOR Linked Products
The transaction has a high percentage of LIBOR-linked loan products (60.3%) and
loans that revert to a LIBOR-linked product (38.1%) in comparison with previous
Paragon transactions that had a high percentage of standard variable rate loan
products. Since the notes are also paying LIBOR, there is less uncertainty
regarding the amount of future excess spread in this deal than in past deals,
which Fitch has accounted for in its cash flow analysis.
Counterparty Rating Trigger Risks
The rating triggers for the issuer account bank, qualified investments,
collection account bank and derivative counterparties in the transaction
documents have specific reference to Fitch's criteria. This creates a degree of
uncertainty regarding future counterparty arrangements but Fitch does not expect
this mechanism to negatively affect note ratings so long as the administrator
maintains counterparties that are consistent with Fitch's counterparty criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Material increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted
receivables could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case
expectations, which in turn may result in potential rating actions on the notes.
Fitch's analysis revealed that a 30% increase in the WA foreclosure frequency
along with a 30% decrease in the WA recovery rate would result in a model
implied downgrade of the class A notes to 'AAsf'.
More detailed model implied ratings sensitivity can be found in the presale
report which is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Paragon Mortgages (2010) Limited (Paragon) provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan
data template and a number of key fields were missing. Paragon was unable to
provide Fitch with borrowers' county court judgement, prior bankruptcy order,
individual voluntary arrangements details or prior mortgage arrears history
before the date of loan origination. Fitch assumed that 2% of the pool consists
of loans with adverse credit and consequently increased the default
probabilities of these loans.
Fitch was provided with data on loans repossessed by Paragon between 2001 and
2013 and the QSA, at 32.0%, was higher than Fitch's base QSA assumption of 22%
for UK transactions; the QSA was increased to reflect this data.
Fitch will review the results of an agreed-upon procedures report to be
conducted on this portfolio before closing.
To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model
ResiEMEA. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss
severity assumptions under various structural stresses including prepayment
speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class
of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related
stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and
can retire principal by the legal final maturity.
A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties & Enforcement
Mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for that asset class is available
by accessing the appendix that accompanies the presale report (see "Paragon
Mortgages (No.18) Plc - Appendix", at www.fitchratings.com).
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Paragon Mortgages (No. 18) PLC