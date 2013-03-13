(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned People's
Leasing & Finance
PLC's (PLC, B+/AA-(lka)/Stable) listed senior unsecured
redeemable debentures of
up to LKR6bn, a final National Long-Term rating of 'AA-(lka)'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of final
documents
conforming to information previously received. The final rating
is at the same
level as the expected rating assigned on 5 March 2013 (see
'Fitch Rates People's
Leasing's Proposed Senior Debt 'AA-(lka)(EXP)'' on
www.fitchratings.com).
The issue is open for subscription on 19 March 2013.
Rating Action Rationale
The debentures are rated in line with PLC's National Long-term
Rating of
'AA-(lka)', given that the debenture holders rank equally with
the company's
senior unsecured creditors.
Rating Drivers and Sensitivities
PLC's ratings reflect the capacity and willingness of its
state-owned parent
People's Bank (PB, AA+(lka)/Stable, 75% ownership) to extend
extraordinary
support to PLC in times of distress. This is in turn driven by
PLC's strong
association with PB's brand and its strategic importance to PB.
PB's capacity to support PLC is in turn derived from the
financial capacity and
propensity of the government of Sri Lanka (BB-/Stable), given
the bank's
increasing role in Sri Lanka's post-war economic development and
its high
systemic importance (18% of system assets and deposits in 2011).
Fitch believes
it is highly likely for government support to flow through to
PLC via PB due to
the reasons mentioned above as well as the potential reputation
risk to the
government should PLC default on its financial obligations.
The two-notch differential between the National Long-Term
ratings of PLC and PB
reflects potential administrative difficulties and regulatory
restrictions (such
as maximum single-party exposures) that exist between the
companies which could
impede the flow of government support to PLC. Such impediments
are usually
observed in layered support structures.
A change to PB's rating may result in a corresponding change to
PLC's ratings,
provided that the linkage between PB and PLC remains intact.
PLC's ratings may
be downgraded if PB gives up its controlling stake, or if PLC's
strategic
importance to PB diminishes over time.
Further details on PLC are available on www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchratings.lk.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
People's Bank has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka
Ltd. No
shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day
rating
operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings
Lanka Ltd.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria',
dated 15 August
2012, Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies, dated 10
August 2012, and
'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011, are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
