(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Philip
Morris
International's (PMI; 'A'/Stable/'F1') EUR1.25bn seven-year and
EUR0.75bn
12-year notes issue a senior unsecured rating of 'A'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
International Leader
The ratings reflect PMI's position as the leading company in the
global tobacco
industry (excluding the US and China), supported by the
diversity of its
portfolio of brands and the countries in which it operates. PMI
enjoys large
market shares and pricing leadership in many of the world's most
profitable and
growing tobacco markets, with superior diversification across
continents.
Geographical Diversity Protects Volumes
PMI's presence in developing markets, where populations are
growing and the
incidence of smoking remains high, is key to its ability to
protect volumes in
an industry characterised by declining consumption in the
developed world.
Regulatory Pressures Continue
The ratings also factor in increasing regulation of tobacco
companies. This
includes the gradual extension, sponsored by the World Health
Organization, of
smoking and advertising restrictions, as well as higher excise
duty regimes, to
the historically less regulated, developing markets of Eastern
Europe, Asia and
Latin America. Australia's legislation imposing plain packages
from December
2012 could have adverse effects on pricing power and volumes if
it is replicated
on a wider scale across the world.
Price Increases Boost Profit
PMI has been able to consistently increase its prices in several
markets and
deliver positive organic revenue and profit momentum despite
some years of
contraction in volumes. Operating profit grew organically by
close to 10% a year
on average over 2008-2012.
Financial Policies Aligned With Rating
PMI's cash flow continues to demonstrate considerable stability
at USD8bn-9bn
(FCF before dividend payments and excluding working-capital
movements) a year.
The extent to which PMI allocates cash flow to shareholders or
M&A is the main
driver of leverage. During 2008-2012 dividends grew by over 10%
a year and
annual share buyback disbursements increased from
USD5.0bn-USD5.5bn to USD6.5bn
in 2012. Fitch expects these policies to continue, with share
buyback spending
fractionally reducing to USD6bn pa for 2013-2014. At the same
time, the agency
expects little M&A activity.
Limited Rating Pressure
Fitch projects lease and put option (in relation to the 20%
owned by a minority
shareholder in Mexican subsidiary Grupo Carso) adjusted debt to
EBITDAR should
remain over 2013-2014 at 2012's level of between 1.6x and 1.8x.
This is
acceptable for the current 'A' rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Positive: Although Fitch does not currently expect management to
pursue
financial policies that would be commensurate with an upgrade,
future
developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:
- Maintaining gross adjusted leverage sustainably below
1.3x-1.4x
- Maintaining the current level of profitability and FCF
generation in the
absence of shocks derived from far more stringent regulation
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Spending on acquisitions or share buybacks, combined with an
impaired rate of
growth for revenue and profit that move gross adjusted leverage
above 2.0x
- A materially adverse judgment by a court after all appeals
processes requiring
PMI to pay a large amount of money as compensation following
tobacco litigation
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Supervisory Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 872 14
Fitch Italia SpA
1, Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta
20123 Milan
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Mark Morley, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1526,
Email:
mark.morley@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.