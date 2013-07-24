(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Picard Groupe S.A.S.'s proposed EUR480m senior secured floating rate notes (FRNs) and EUR30m revolving credit facility (RCF) an expected instrument rating of 'BB(EXP)'/'RR2'. Picard Bondco S.A.'s (Picard) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and EUR300m senior notes ratings have been affirmed at 'B+' and 'BB-'/'RR3' respectively. The Outlook for the IDR is Stable. Following the refinancing of the senior secured bank debt at Picard Groupe S.A.S. Fitch expects to withdraw its 'BB'/'RR2' instrument rating.

Based on its understanding of the documentation received, Fitch believes the proposed refinancing of the existing senior secured bank debt is unlikely to impact the IDR. The final ratings on the FRNs and RCF are contingent upon the receipt of final documentation and structure conforming to information already received.

Fitch has conducted a bespoke recovery analysis to derive the debt instruments ratings. Fitch considers that expected recoveries upon default would be maximized in a going-concern scenario rather than in a liquidation scenario given the asset-light nature of Picard's business. Taking into account the pro-forma debt structure for the FRNs issuance and including the new RCF as fully drawn, following the payment waterfall Fitch estimates that the recovery rate for the FRNs and the RCF would fall within the 71%-90% range (RR2), leading to a two-notch uplift from the IDR of 'B+'. The notching is capped by the application of the soft-cap on Recovery Ratings in France. Due to contractual and structural seniority of the FRNs and RCF, the existing senior notes Recovery Rating is unchanged at RR3, which corresponds to above-average recoveries in the 51%-70% range.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

New Debt Structure

The new FRNs mature after the existing EUR300m senior notes (structurally and contractually subordinated to the FRNs) and the PIK notes issued by Picard PIKco S.A.. This creates subordination of the FRNs in time. However this is a long-term risk, with a strong potential that the current capital structure will not be in place when the existing senior notes mature. Fitch is also confident that should the senior notes have to be repaid before the FRNs, Picard's cash generation capabilities should enable a satisfactory refinancing of the senior notes.

Resilient Business Model

Picard's 'B+' rating reflects the group's historical resilience in a competitive market and depressed economic environment. In financial year ending March 2013 (FY13) the group's sales grew by 3.9% and Picard generated 1% like-for-like sales growth in its core French market (+1.8% in the first nine months i.e. before the industry-wide horsemeat scandal in February 2013). Fitch forecasts a 2% like-for-like sales decline in France in FY14, followed by a slow recovery into low single digits.

Still Limited Diversification

Fitch factors into Picard's rating its yet-to-be-proven ability to diversify its activities, both outside France and through various sales channels. Italy continues to underperform heavily. New operations in Sweden and in Belgium look promising, yet at a very early stage. The sector-wide horsemeat scandal could have a negative impact on a brand that still needs to establish itself abroad. Fitch does not factor any EBITDA contribution from foreign operations over the next four years. Home Delivery (i.e. on-line sales and phone sales) revenues are stagnating. FY13 sales for this segment are at the same level as FY10 and still represent less than 2% of total revenues. It remains too early to see the impact of the new website launched in April 2013.

Limited Effect of Horsemeat Scandal

The group experienced a 1.5% like-for-like decrease in French sales during the last quarter of FY13 largely due to the sector-wide horsemeat scandal which occurred in mid-February. Long-term effects on the group's operating performance are not yet fully known; however Fitch believes that, although it had a negative impact on revenues and operating margins in Q4 FY13 and April 2013, with some sales recovery seen in the recent months this food scare does not constitute a negative rating trigger for Picard given the strength of its brand and limited reliance on sales of foods containing meat.

Growing Operating Margin Pressure

FY13 EBITDA margin fell to 14.0% from 14.4% in FY12, despite a 30bps increase in gross margin. The horse-meat incident-related communication costs played a small role with a 10bps negative impact. The margin deterioration mainly reflects management's strategic decision to increase marketing expenses in France to support a slowing traffic development, and fixed cost base growing faster than revenues due to both network expansion and lower like-for-like sales growth. Fitch believes higher marketing and food control costs as a percentage of sales together with network expansion will push EBITDA margin further down, with stabilisation expected around 13%.

RATING SENSITIVITIES:

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Positive like-for-like sales growth and EBITDA margin sustainably above 14.5%

- FFO adjusted gross leverage sustainably below 5.0x

- FFO fixed charge cover sustainably above 2.5x

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- FFO adjusted gross leverage sustainably above 6.0x

- FFO fixed charge cover below 1.5x

- Negative like-for-like sales growth beyond Fitch's expectations

- Significant EBITDA margin deterioration

- Any refinancing of the PIK notes through a debt instrument with terms and conditions any less favourable to the FRNs and senior notes holders than the existing ones.