April 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Italy's Poste Vita S.p.A an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Poste Vita's rating reflects its ownership by Poste Italiane (Poste; LT IDR: 'BBB+'/Negative), as well as the company's strong franchise in Italy. Poste Vita's solid (albeit somewhat volatile) profitability, moderate financial leverage and strong interest coverage also support its ratings. Offsetting this, Poste Vita's capital position is only adequate and it is exposed to eurozone sovereign risk, as it operates primarily in Italy.

Fitch views Poste's 100% ownership of Poste Vita as positive for Poste Vita's rating. Fitch regards the company as being strategically very important to Poste. Poste Vita benefits from cross-selling synergies, with 2.8m shared customers (out of 31.8m of Poste clients). In addition, Poste provides funding in the form of subordinated loans (EUR540m at end-2013) and manages capital at a group level. Fitch views Poste Vita as an important contributor to Poste profit and believes support would be forthcoming if needed. Poste Vita contributed pre-tax income of EUR842m (59%) in 2012 to Poste's consolidated group pre-tax result of EUR1,423m.

Poste Vita is the second-largest Italian life insurer by gross written premiums, with a market share of 14.6%. In Italy, Poste Vita has a strong franchise and can exploit its strong distribution capabilities through the widespread network of post offices in the country. Poste Vita's premium income is resilient and has been on a steadily rising trend since 2007.

Poste Vita's three-year average 0.7% return on assets is commensurate with a company rated in the low end of the 'A' range and better than many peers. However, in the individual accounts prepared in accordance with Italian GAAP, changes in bond values flow into reported profit, meaning that the net result can be volatile.

Poste Vita is exposed to eurozone sovereign risk through its substantial holdings of Italian sovereign and corporate debt. Italy is rated 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch, and Poste Vita's rating is negatively affected by Italy's rating given its large exposure to Italian debt (EUR42bn at end-June 2013 or around 20x consolidated shareholders' funds).

Fitch views Poste Vita's level of capitalisation and solvency as being low, albeit adequate. The regulatory solvency margin ratio was 120% at end-December 2013 (end-2012: 117%), after receiving two capital injections from Poste in July and December 2013 for a total amount of EUR350m. However, Fitch understands the low level of minimum guarantees embedded in Poste Vita's products should be beneficial under the Solvency 2 regime, due to become effective in 2016, at which point the company's solvency ratio is expected to improve.

Fitch assesses Poste Vita's financial leverage as moderate (20% at 1H13) and its coverage of interest expenses as strong (20x).

RATING SENSITIVITES

Any change in Poste's rating is likely to lead to a corresponding change in Poste Vita's rating. However, an upgrade linked to an upgrade of Poste would be conditional upon maintenance of profitability (as measured, for example, by a return on assets at or above 0.7%) and contribution to group profits. An upgrade for reasons other than an upgrade in Poste's rating is unlikely.

Poste Vita could be downgraded if the company's performance deteriorates or the contribution to Poste group profits reduces to such an extent that Fitch no longer views it as being strategically very important to the group.