(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Poste Vita's (BBB+/Negative) planned subordinated debt issuance a 'BBB(EXP)' expected rating. The final rating of the subordinated notes is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The proposed subordinated notes will have a five-year term and pay a fixed rate of interest. The notes rank junior to any senior obligations (including policyholders' liabilities) and have no interest deferral features (ie non-payment of a coupon would constitute a default). As such, their rating is one notch below Poste Vita's Issuer Default Rating, in accordance with Fitch's notching methodology. The planned issuance has received regulatory approval. Poste Vita is expected to use the proceeds to fund its expected growth and reduce dependence on its parent company, Poste Italiane (Poste; BBB+/Negative). Poste has enhanced Poste Vita's capital position through inter-company subordinated loans (EUR540m) and two capital injections in July 2013 (EUR200m) and December 2013 (EUR150m).

The issue is expected to be classified as Tier 2 notes for regulatory purposes and would therefore receive 100% capital credit in Fitch's analysis of Poste Vita's capital adequacy. The regulatory solvency margin would increase from 122% at end-2013 (based on consolidated accounts). However, Fitch expects Poste Vita to manage capital at around 1.2x minimum regulatory requirements as the company grows its business.

Fitch-calculated financial leverage would increase as a result of the issuance as we would treat the notes as 100% debt in our assessment of leverage. Fixed-charge coverage would reduce as interest expenses increase, albeit remaining commensurate with the current rating.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Any change in the rating of Poste Vita is likely to result in a corresponding change in the rating of the planned subordinated debt.