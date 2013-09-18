(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings and outlooks to PUMA Series 2013-1, as listed below. The transaction is a securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential, full-documentation mortgage loans originated by Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL, A/Stable), due January 2045. The ratings are as follows:

AUD1,150m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD75m Class AB notes: not rated; and

AUD25m Class B notes: not rated.

The notes are being issued by Perpetual Limited in its capacity as trustee of the PUMA Series 2013-1. The transaction is a legally distinct trust established pursuant to a master trust deed.

At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 4,646 loans totalling approximately AUD1,233.5m originated by MBL. The pool has geographic diversification, with the largest state concentration being New South Wales (34.7%).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Experienced Originator: MBL and its wholly owned servicing entity Macquarie Securitisation Limited (MSL) have been involved in the origination, servicing and management of housing loans since 1990. MSL services approximately 53,000 residential mortgages. Total RMBS issuance to date is about AUD42.9bn.

Key Characteristics: The weighted-average (WA) seasoning of the portfolio is 24.2 months, with a WA current loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 65.7%, and an indexed LVR of 64.5%. Each loan in the portfolio comprises full-documentation mortgages. Investment loans represent 22.0% of the pool by balance, while owner occupier mortgages make up the remainder. Fixed-rate and interest-only mortgages account for 15.8% and 17.1% respectively, of the pool.

Pro-Rata/Sequential Structure: Interest is paid sequentially (after expenses), firstly towards the class A and then to the class AB notes, with B note interest subordinated to other payments. If pro rata conditions are not met, the principal will be paid sequentially. When pro rata conditions are met, the principal will be paid pari passu between the class A and class AB notes.

Class B Subordinated: The class B notes' proportionate share of the principal will be paid firstly to the Class AB notes until they are fully repaid. The class B notes will not receive principal until both the class A and AB notes have been repaid in full.

Typical Support Features: The final ratings are based on the pool that is 100% covered by lenders' mortgage insurance, with 95.6% being covered by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited and the remainder by QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (AA-/Stable), has a liquidity reserve equivalent to 1.3% of the aggregate invested balance of the notes and hedging arrangements the trustee has entered into.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Unexpected decreases in residential property values, increases in the frequency of foreclosures, and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case, which could result in potentially negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to PUMA Series 2013-1 to increased defaults and decreased recovery rates over the life of the transaction. Its analysis found that collectively the class A notes' ratings remained stable under Fitch's medium (15% increase in defaults) and severe default (30% increase in defaults) scenarios.

The rating on the class A notes is also not impacted by the rating sensitivity scenarios tested under a combination of both increased defaults and decreased recovery rates.

Fitch's key rating drivers are discussed in the corresponding new issue report entitled "PUMA Series 2013-1", published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms