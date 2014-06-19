(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD
(Raiffeisenbank) a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook. At the same time, the agency
assigned a
Viability Rating (VR) of 'b+'. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
Raiffeisenbank's IDRs and Support Rating are based on Fitch's
view that the bank
is a strategically important subsidiary of its 100% owner,
Raiffeisen Bank
International AG (RBI; A/Negative/bbb) and that there is a high
probability that
Raiffeisenbank would be supported by RBI, if needed. The
Negative Outlook
reflects the Negative Outlook on RBI's rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
Raiffeisenbank's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to
changes in RBI's
Long-term IDR. A downward revision of RBI's Support Rating Floor
(SRF) would
likely cause downgrades of its Long-term IDR to the level of its
VR at the time
(for more information see 'Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU
Commercial Banks to
Negative on Weakening Support' at www.fitchratings.com). This in
turn would
result in a downgrade of Raiffeisenbank's support-driven IDR.
However, it will
most likely remain in the 'BBB' range.
Fitch expects that the propensity of RBI to support
Raiffeisenbank will remain
strong. However, the support-driven ratings could also be
sensitive to any
weakening of propensity of the parent to provide support, which
Fitch views as
unlikely in the foreseeable future.
The upside potential for the bank's Long-Term IDR is limited due
to the
Bulgarian Country Ceiling of 'BBB+', but it would be downgraded
if the Country
Ceiling is downgraded.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The VR is driven primarily by the bank's weak asset quality
counterbalanced by
decent loss absorption capacity. It also considers the strong
funding profile,
comfortable liquidity buffers as well as the positive influence
of being part of
the RBI group for the bank's risk management framework.
At end-2013, the bank reported individually impaired loans and
loans past due 90
days but not impaired of 18.7%. The banking sector's
non-performing loan
indicator of 16.9% at end-2013, combines the bottom two
regulatory loan risk
categories, non-performing and loss, and includes loans with
overdue payments
above 90 days. The bank's current volume of impaired loans
derives mainly from
the bank's legacy loan book, built before 2008, and consists
mainly of
concentrated exposures to the troubled commercial real estate
and construction
sectors.
Although the volume of NPL inflow fell year-on-year in 2013,
Fitch believes that
the bank's efforts to clean up the portfolio will be slowed down
by the limited
liquidity of the underlying collateral and a lengthy foreclosure
process.
Raiffeisenbank's capital position provides a sizeable buffer to
absorb potential
additional provisioning required for existing NPLs, but is only
modest in light
of still substantial risks embedded in the bank's loan book and
weak internal
capital generation. The Fitch core capital ratio (FCC) of 20%
reflects a 53%
coverage ratio of NPLs with IFRS reserves. Fitch views this
proportion as low,
especially given the still quite difficult operating environment
in Bulgaria.
However, according to Fitch's calculations, as of end-2013 an
increase of NPL
coverage to 80% would result in the FCC ratio falling to an
acceptable 14.9%.
The regulatory Tier 1 capital ratio, which reflects the impact
of quite
stringent and conservative local provisioning criteria, was
16.9% at end-2013.
Fitch views Raiffeisenbank's locally sourced deposit based
funding, low reliance
on parent funding and comfortable liquidity buffers as rating
strengths. At
end-2013, customer deposits
accounted for a high 83% of total funding.
Parent funding, consisting of long-term senior and subordinated
debt, accounted
for a low 9% of total liabilities at end-2013.
Raiffeisenbank reported an operating loss in 2013. The bank's
operating
profitability has suffered from the continuing contraction of
the loan book (by
6% in 2013) falling market interest rates and high loan
impairment charges
(LICs) driven mainly by real estate exposures built before 2008.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
In Fitch's view, the balance of risks for the VR is skewed
towards the positive,
but upside will depend on the bank building a longer track
record in the
moderation of new impaired loan formation and cleaning of the
loan book whilst
maintaining the current levels of capitalisation.
Founded in 1994, Raiffeiseinbank (Bulgaria) EAD is the
sixth-largest bank in
Bulgaria by assets (market share of 7% at end 2013) with a
network of 166
branches throughout the country. At end of 2013, Raiffeisenbank
(Bulgaria) EAD
ranked fourth in terms of lending to corporate clients with a
market share of
7.7% and second in terms of attracted funds from corporates with
market share of
8.6%.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR assigned at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR assigned at 'F2'
Viability Rating assigned at 'b+'
Support Rating assigned at '2'
