(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
ratings to APOLLO
Series 2017-1 Trust's residential mortgage-backed floating-rate
notes. The
issuance consists of notes backed by first-ranking prime
Australian mortgages
originated by Suncorp-Metway Limited (Suncorp, A+/Stable/F1).
The ratings are as
follows:
AUD1,150m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD48.13m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD21.25m Class B notes: 'NRsf';
AUD15.63m Class C notes: 'NRsf';
AUD6.88m Class D notes: 'NRsf'; and
AUD8.13m Class E notes: 'NRsf'.
The notes were issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in
its capacity as
trustee of APOLLO Series 2017-1 Trust.
At the cut-off date of 28 February 2017, the total collateral
pool, with a
balance of AUD1,250m, consisted of 4,550 loans with an average
borrower balance
of AUD274,725. Loans with loan-to-value ratios (LVR) exceeding
80% make up 15.7%
of the portfolio, while interest-only loans make up 15.4%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sufficient Credit Support: The class A notes have sufficient
credit enhancement
of 8% provided by the class AB, B, C, D and E notes, which is
independent of any
credit provided by lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI). The rating
of the class AB
notes relies upon credit support of 4.15% provided by the
subordinated classes
and LMI.
Conservative Pool Characteristics: The portfolio has significant
weighted-average (WA) seasoning of 45 months, with a WA LVR of
64.7%. Each loan
in the portfolio comprises of full-documentation mortgages, and
investment loans
represent 27.5% of the pool by balance under Fitch's methodology
of treating
loans collateralised by multiple properties as investment loans.
The pool's
geographic distribution is representative of Suncorp's customer
base.
Dynamic Liquidity Support Mechanism: Principal draws and a
liquidity facility,
which is initially equivalent to 1.3% of the aggregate
outstanding balance of
all performing loans, provide cover for liquidity shortfalls of
all note
classes. Liquidity support will not be available to class B, C,
D and E notes if
unreimbursed charge-offs relating to that note class exist.
Additional triggers
of average 60+ day arrears not less than 4% and the payment date
being prior to
the call date apply to the unrated class E notes.
Pro Rata Mechanism: Principal will be allocated pro rata to all
note classes
once credit support to the class A and AB notes doubles and
there are no
unreimbursed charge-offs outstanding, among other triggers being
met.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unexpected decreases in the value of residential property or
increases in the
frequency of foreclosures and loss severity on defaulted
mortgages could produce
loss levels higher than Fitch's base case, possibly resulting in
negative rating
action on the notes. Fitch has evaluated the sensitivity of the
ratings to
increased defaults and reduced recovery rates over the life of
the transaction.
Its analysis found the class A and AB notes' ratings remained
stable under both
of Fitch's moderate and severe default (15% and 30% increase)
and moderate and
severe recovery rate (15% and 30% decrease) stress scenarios.
The rating of the class A notes remained stable under a
combination stress of a
15% increase in defaults and a 15% decrease in recoveries, and
30% increase in
defaults and a 30% decrease in recoveries. The rating of the
class AB notes
remained stable under a combination stress of a 15% increase in
defaults and a
15% decrease in recoveries, but deteriorated to 'AAsf' under a
more severe
combination stress of a 30% increase in defaults and 30%
decrease in recoveries.
The ratings on the class A and AB notes are independent of LMI.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) that are disclosed in the offering document
and which relate
to the underlying asset pool is available by accessing the
Appendix referenced
under "Related Research" below. The Appendix also contains a
comparison of these
RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as
detailed in the
Special Report titled "Representations, Warranties and
Enforcement Mechanisms in
Global Structured Finance Transactions," dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
Prior to the transaction closing, Fitch sought to
receive a third
party assessment conducted on the asset portfolio
information, but none
was available for this transaction.
As part of its ongoing monitoring, Fitch conducted a review of a
small targeted
sample of Suncorp's origination files, and found the information
contained in
the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the
originator's policies
and practices and the other information provided to the agency
about the asset
portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further
discussed in the
corresponding new issue report entitled "APOLLO Series 2017-1
Trust", published
today.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
-Loan-by-loan data provided by Suncorp as at 28 February 2017
-Transaction documentation provided by King & Wood Mallesons,
the issuer's
counsel.
-Mortgage book arrears provided by Suncorp as at 19 January
2017.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
RESI INVESTOR
This transaction is included in Fitch's Resi Investor tool
(resi.fitchratings.com). Resi Investor allows users to
conduct their own
scenario analysis. The tool allows investors to vary Fitch's
rating assumptions
to calculate their own expected losses and model-implied rating
outcomes. It
also allows investors to generate pivot table-type
stratification tables,
interactive charts and transaction comparisons.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Spencer Wilson
Associate Director
+612 8256 0320
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+612 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Atsushi Kuroda
Senior Director
+813 3288 2692
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 30 Aug 2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 01 Sep 2016)
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS (pub. 28 Jul 2016)
Jul 2016)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020448
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
