SYDNEY, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
ratings to Flexi
ABS Trust 2017-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The
issuance consists of
notes backed by small-balance unsecured consumer loans
originated by Certegy
Ezi-Pay Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup
Limited
(FlexiGroup). The ratings are as follows:
AUD92.00m class A1 notes: 'F1+sf';
AUD63.37m class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD50.00m class A2-G notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD13.51m class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD15.63m class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD10.60m class D notes: 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD6.64m class E notes: 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD13.25m class F notes: 'NRsf'
The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in
its capacity as
trustee of Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1.
At the cut-off date at 6 February 2017, the total collateral
pool consisted of
128,002 individual consumer loan contracts totalling AUD261.2m.
The receivables
are retail point-of-sale no-interest consumer-finance loans used
to finance a
wide variety of products. These include solar equipment (38.7%);
jewellery
(19.7%); roofing, shutters and guttering (6.1%); and other
homeowner products.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Availability of Excess Spread: The collateral pools'
weighted-average (WA)
implied interest rate is 17.8%; and as such the transaction
yields significant
levels of excess spread, which is used to support the rated
classes.
Experienced Originator: Certegy is a wholly owned subsidiary of
FlexiGroup
Limited (FlexiGroup), a provider of retail point-of-sale
consumer finance.
Certegy provides "no interest ever" consumer loans, a no
interest product, and
cheque-guarantee products in Australia. Certegy delivers its
products through a
network of retailers and service providers. Delinquencies
greater than 30 days
on Certegy's retail portfolio have historically tracked below
3.0%.
Diverse and Granular Portfolio: The portfolio consists of
receivables originated
to a geographically diversified pool of Australian retail
customers across many
asset types. The average contract size is AUD2,041, while the WA
remaining term
stands at 24.4 months. Homeowners make up 52% of borrowers, of
which 38.7%
relates to solar products, and 40.9% are repeat Certegy
customers.
Support Features: A liquidity reserve, funded by proceeds from
issuance, will
ensure stable cash flows for all rated notes and trust expenses.
A derivative
reserve account will be established to set aside voluntary
prepayments made by
borrowers to ensure sufficient income is available to cover
future swap
payments.
No Residual Value Risk: All securitised loans are structured so
there is no
exposure to residual value risk, with the borrower liable for
such risks at all
times.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unexpected increases in the frequency of defaults could produce
loss levels
higher than Fitch's base case, possibly resulting in negative
rating action on
the notes. Fitch has evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings to
increased
defaults over the life of the transaction.
The agency's analysis found that the ratings assigned to the
class A2 and A2-G
(the A2 notes), and D notes were sensitive to Fitch's mild (10%
increase)
default stress where the ratings on these notes declined by one
notch from the
ratings assigned to each of these classes.
Under Fitch's moderate (25% increase) default stress, the
ratings on the class
A2, B, C and D notes declined by two notches from the rating
assigned to each of
these classes. The class E notes under a medium (25% increase)
default stress
deteriorated by one notch to 'BB+sf'.
Under Fitch's more severe default stress scenario, in which the
base case
defaults increased by 50%, the ratings on the class A2
deteriorated further to
'A+sf', while the ratings of the class B, C, D and E notes'
declined to 'A-sf',
'BBBsf', 'BB+sf' and 'BB-sf', respectively.
The class A1 notes were not sensitive to Fitch's mild (10%
increase), medium
(25% increase), or more severe (50% increase), default stresses.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) that are disclosed in the offering document
and which relate
to the underlying asset pool is available by accessing the
appendix referenced
under "Related Research" below. The Appendix also contains a
comparison of these
RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as
detailed in the
Special Report titled "Representations, Warranties and
Enforcement Mechanisms in
Global Structured Finance Transactions," dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
Prior to the transaction closing, Fitch sought to
receive a third
party assessment conducted on the asset portfolio
information, but none
was available for this transaction.
Fitch, as part of its ongoing monitoring, conducted a review of
a small targeted
sample of Certegy's origination files, and found the information
contained in
the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the
originator's policies
and practices and the other information provided to the agency
about the asset
portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset-pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further
discussed in the
corresponding New Issue report entitled "Flexi ABS Trust
2017-1", published
today.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
- Loan-by-loan data provided by FlexiGroup as of 6 February 2017
- Certegy arrears provided by FlexiGroup as of 13 January 2017
- Historical static loss data provided by FlexiGroup as of 13
January 2017
- Transaction documentation provided by King & Wood Mallesons,
the issuer's
counsel.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
