(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings
to Driver
Australia four Trust's automotive-backed floating-rate notes.
The issuance
consists of notes backed by Australian automotive receivables
originated by
Volkswagen Financial Services Australia Pty Ltd (VWFSA), a
wholly owned
subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, itself wholly
owned by
Volkswagen AG (VW, BBB+/Negative/F2). The ratings are as
follows:
AUD441 million Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD25 million Class B notes: 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD29 million Subordinated Loan: 'NRsf'
The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in
its capacity as
trustee of Driver Australia four Trust.
VWFSA is a provider of auto-financing for retail and corporate
clients,
predominantly through a preferred dealership network in
Australia. VWFSA
finances a wide range of vehicle models, along with its own
branded vehicles,
primarily Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda.
At the cut-off date, 30 April 2017, the total collateral pool
consisted of new
(87.5%) and used (12.5%) motor vehicles, with a weighted-average
seasoning and
remaining term of 10.6 and 44.5 months, respectively. The main
products offered
within the portfolio are chattel mortgage (66.2%) and consumer
loans (33.5%).
The portfolio is of similar credit quality to prior pools
securitised under the
Driver Australia programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Credit Support: The class A and B notes benefit from credit
enhancement (CE) of
13.0% and 8.0%, respectively, provided by the subordinated loan,
overcollateralization (OC) and the cash collateral account (CCA)
which are
funded by a purchase price discount
Discount Rate The aggregate principal amount of the notes, the
subordinated loan
and OC equals the present value of the purchased receivables
discounted at a
rate of 8.89%. The purchase price will equal the aggregate
discounted
receivables balance less an amount required to fund the CCA and
OC. The discount
rate incorporates a buffer rate, which is released to VWFSA at
each monthly
payment date as a deferred purchase price, and as such the
transaction yields no
excess income to reimburse losses.
Limited VWFSA Risk: There is no back-up servicer, and the
transaction is
dependent on VWFSA's operational and credit-assessment
capabilities. Fitch
believes the transaction documents appropriately address seller-
and
servicer-related risks like commingling and set-off. An advance
mechanism is in
place, so collections are prepaid and segregated from VWFSA's
own funds.
Balloon Loans Within Portfolio: Obligors that are subject to
balloon payments
are required to make such payments if balloon payments cannot be
refinanced. The
pool, by balance, contains 53% that are subject to balloon
payments, which is
higher than peer transactions. Fitch expects higher default risk
if limited
refinancing options exist within the market. This could be the
case under more
severe economic stress. Fitch has incorporated this risk in its
analysis.
Multiple Triggers and Events: Mechanisms, based on various
performance triggers,
provide increasing levels of OC support for noteholders. The
notes will amortise
sequentially in order of seniority until certain target OC
levels are met. Once
target OC level are met for the class A, and class B notes, any
additional
principal will be allocated to repay the subordinated loan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss
severity on
defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than
Fitch's base case,
and is likely to result in a decline in CE and remaining
loss-coverage levels
available to the notes. Decreased CE may make certain note
ratings susceptible
to negative rating action, depending on the extent of the
coverage decline.
Hence, Fitch conducts sensitivity analysis by stressing a
transaction's initial
base-case assumptions.
Its analysis found that collectively the class A and B notes'
ratings were
susceptible to downgrades under Fitch's mild (10% increase),
moderate (25%
increase) and severe default (50% increase) scenarios. Recovery
scenarios
whereby recovery rate assumptions are decreased showed that the
ratings of the
class A and B notes were affected under mild (10% decrease),
moderate (25%
decrease) and severe (50% decrease) scenarios. The ratings of
both the class A
and B notes were adversely affected under all combined stress
scenarios of a 10%
increase in defaults and 10% decrease in recoveries, 25%
increase in defaults
and 25% decrease in recoveries, and 50% increase in defaults and
50% decrease in
recoveries.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) that are disclosed in the offering document
and which relate
to the underlying asset pool is available by accessing the
appendix referenced
under "Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these
RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as
detailed in the
Special Report titled "Representations, Warranties and
Enforcement Mechanisms in
Global Structured Finance Transactions," dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
Prior to transaction closing, Fitch conducted a review of a
small targeted
sample of VWFSA's origination files and found the information
contained in the
reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's
policies and
practices and the other information provided to the agency about
the asset
portfolio. Prior to closing, Fitch reviewed the results of a
third party
assessment conducted on the asset portfolio information and
concluded that there
were no findings that affected the rating analysis.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further
discussed in the
corresponding new issue report entitled "Driver Australia four
Trust", published
today.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
Loan-by-loan data provided by VWFSA as of 30 April 2017
Historical performance and delinquency data provided by VWFSA as
of 31 January
2017
Transaction documentation provided by King & Wood Mallesons, the
issuer's
counsel.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Spencer Wilson
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0320
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
David Carroll
Director
+61 2 8256 0333
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 01 Dec 2016)
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 03 May 2017)
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria (pub. 23 May
2017)
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria: Derivative
Addendum (pub. 23 May 2017)
Related Research
Driver Australia four Trust - Appendix
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
