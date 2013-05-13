(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Red & Black Auto Lease Germany 1 S.A. an expected rating as
follows:
EUR400m class A, due April 2024: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable
EUR171.4m class B, due April 2024: 'NR(EXP)'
The expected rating addresses timely payment of interest and payment of
principal by the final maturity date in accordance with the transaction
documents. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents
and legal opinions conforming to the information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating is based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and
servicing procedures of ALD AutoLeasing D GmbH (ALD, not rated) in its capacity
as originator and servicer for the transaction, the agency's expectations of
future asset performance in the light of the current economic environment in
Germany, Fitch's assessment of the portfolio's exposure to residual value (RV)
risk, the lessee concentrations, the available credit enhancement (CE), and the
transaction's legal structure.
The transaction envisages a one-year revolving period, during which further
receivables can be transferred to the issuer each month. In Fitch's view, the
early amortisation triggers in place, along with eligibility criteria and
portfolio limits, mitigate the risk of a significant deterioration of the
underlying asset quality. Additionally, Fitch's analysis was based on an assumed
worst-case portfolio created from the preliminary portfolio and the
replenishment criteria.
Since the portfolio securitises leases to commercial customers, Fitch used its
proprietary Portfolio Credit Model (PCM), tailored specifically for SMEs and
corporate obligors/lessees, in its analysis of the worst case portfolio. The PCM
results show the portfolio default rates (RDR) per rating stress scenario. The
RDR indicates the percentage of the portfolio that is expected to default under
a given rating stress over the life of the transaction.
Fitch identified lessee concentration as the primary driver of default risk in
the portfolio. As of the replenishment criteria, the top 20 lessees can account
for up to 20.4% of the portfolio balance, compared to 14.8% as of the
preliminary portfolio. Lessee concentrations may cause more volatile portfolio
performance. Therefore, Fitch applied a 50% correlation uplift and a 0.75
recovery rate multiplier to all lessee groups representing more than 50bp of the
portfolio balance. Based on the worst-case portfolio in an 'AAA' rating
scenario, the agency derived a default rate of 22.7%, reduced by a recovery rate
of 35% leading to a loss rate of 14.8%.
The transaction includes the residual value (RV) component, which represents 50%
of the preliminary portfolio and can go up to 58% during the revolving period.
The inclusion of the RV component exposes the structure to market value risk
with respect to the resale value of the vehicles. The ER purchaser has the right
at lease contract maturity to sell the secured vehicles at the initially agreed
RV to ALD and thus the issuer will receive this guaranteed RV from ALD on all
non-defaulted contracts. However, for the 'AAAsf' rating scenario analysed,
Fitch has assumed that the seller is insolvent and thus no credit was given for
this repurchase commitment. The agency derived an RV loss of 17.4% of the total
worst-case portfolio.
There will be no back-up servicer (BUS) in place at closing. A BUS will be
appointed should Societe Generale ('A+'/Negative/'F1+'), the majority
shareholder of ALD, be downgraded below 'BBB-' prior to a servicer termination
event occurring. In this case, ALD will continue servicing the leases, with the
BUS taking over if the original servicer needs to be replaced. In Fitch's view,
the lack of a contracted BUS at closing is mitigated by the liquidity reserve,
which provides coverage for approximately six months of the issuer's senior
expenses and interest payments on the class A notes.
TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTICS
The transaction is a securitisation of performing German auto lease contracts,
including residual values, to commercial clients or public debtors. The
receivables will be purchased by the issuer at their net present value.
CE of 31% for the class A notes is provided by portfolio overcollateralisation
and the reserve fund. Any excess spread generated by the structure will provide
additional credit protection to the notes.
The class A notes bear a fixed interest rate. Due to the fixed rate assets and
the fixed rate notes, the structure does not face interest rate mismatches and
is not exposed to swap counterparty default risk, which Fitch sees as a
positive.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults (Class A):
Original rating: 'AAAsf'
Increase base case defaults by 10%: 'AA+sf'
Increase base case defaults by 25%: 'AAsf'
Increase base case defaults by 50%: 'AA-sf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of decreased recoveries (Class A):
Original rating: 'AAAsf'
Reduce base case recovery by 10%: 'AA+sf'
Reduce base case recovery by 25%: 'AA+sf'
Reduce base case recovery by 50%: 'AA-sf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults and decreased
recoveries (Class A):
Original rating: 'AAAsf'
Increase default base case by 10%; reduce recovery base case by 10%: 'AA+sf'
Increase default base case by 25% and reduce recovery base case by 25%: 'AA-sf'
Increase default base case 50% and reduce recovery base case by 50%: 'Asf'
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the
accompanying pre-sale report. It includes also details on material sources of
information that were used to prepare the rating and is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Red & Black Auto Lease Germany 1 S.A.
