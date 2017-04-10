(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Hong Kong-10 April
2017: Fitch Ratings
has assigned Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd.'s (RSM,
BBB/stable)
proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes a 'BBB(EXP)' expected
rating.
The notes are issued by Hong Kong Red Star Macalline Universal
Home Furnishings
Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of RSM, and are rated at the
same level as
RSM's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct
and senior
unsecured obligations. The final rating is subject to the
receipt of final
documentation conforming to information already received.
The ratings are supported by RSM's hybrid business model of
owning malls and
managing malls it does not own - which enables RSM to expand
with a low capex
commitment to building its self-owned malls. The rating is also
supported by a
healthy recurring EBITDA interest coverage at 3.0x.
The rating is constrained by its rising leverage (as measured by
net
debt/recurring EBITDA), to rise above 5.0x in 2017 due to higher
planned CNY7
billion capex and a higher dividend payout.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rising Leverage: Fitch expects RSM's free cash flow to continue
to be negative
because of high capex and dividend payments. We estimate RSM's
internally
generated cash flow from rental income and fees from managed
malls of about CNY3
billion to be sufficient to fund the construction of around six
new malls each
year in 2016-2018. However, RSM's planned capex of CNY7 billion
in 2017, which
includes land acquisitions, equity investments and a one-off
payment for its new
office building in Shanghai, is far more than what its operating
cash flow can
cover. Furthermore, RSM has a high dividend payout ratio of 60%
core net profit
that would also delay deleveraging, if sustained. We expect
RSM's leverage to
reach 5.4x at end-2017 (end-2016: 4.9x). However, the company
does have the
flexibility of reducing capex as most of the expenditure is not
committed.
Recurring EBITDA Expectation Delayed: Fitch only expects RSM's
recurring EBITDA,
the main driver of its rating, to exceed CNY4 billion in 2018,
compared with
2017 previously. Recurring income, which includes rental income
from RSM-owned
malls and management fees from malls that it operates, rose by
11.2% to CNY6.1
billion in 2016, while the EBIT margin narrowed to 50.7% from
51.6%. The EBIT
margin was compressed by higher selling, general and
administrative costs
related to new malls opened in 2016, and we expect this to
persist in 2017,
despite the strong occupancy and rental rates for the mature
malls (those in
operation for at least two years).
RSM's EBITDA fell 6.1% to CNY4.2 billion in 2016, with EBITDA
margin narrowing
to 44.9% from 50.7% in 2015, due to lower one-off income from
the initiation,
entrance and consultation fees that it collects from managed
mall developers.
Healthy Coverage: RSM's coverage ratio (as measured by recurring
EBITDA/gross
interest expenses) improved to 3.0x in 2016, from 2.4x in 2015,
due to growing
rental income and lower funding costs. In addition to the CNY5
billion already
raised in 2015, RSM also raised an additional CNY3 billion in
onshore bonds in
2016 in two tranches at coupon rates as low as 3.5%, which
effectively brought
its average funding cost down to 5.4% in 2016 from 6.9% a year
ago. Coverage may
temporarily trend down below 3.0x in 2017 due to higher debt.
However, 56% of
RSM's borrowing carried fixed rates as of end-2016, and RSM is
consistently
optimising the capital structure, so it should be able to manage
any reasonable
rise in interest rates. Fitch expects RSM's coverage ratio to
recover to above
3.0x in 2018 as rental income rises with more investment
properties.
Market Leader, Strong Profile: RSM's malls are spread across 142
Chinese cities
in 28 provinces, accounting for an 11.8% share in the chain
home-improvement
retail mall sector in 2016. RSM benefits from strong
home-refurbishment demand
from the rising number of home buyers in both the primary and
secondary markets,
and from existing property owners - who form more than 60% of
total buying
demand. Fitch expects RSM to extend its leadership position with
its strong
pipeline of malls, both owned and managed. The operator expects
to increase the
number of malls to 300 by end-2019 (2016: 200), particularly in
lower-tier
cities that are not currently well-served by home improvement
retailers.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
RSM's rating is driven by the resilient rental income from its
investment
properties, which are mostly in good locations in first- and
second-tier cities.
RSM's recurring EBITDA of around CNY3 billion from investment
properties is
lower than that of most of its Hong Kong-based peers, such as
Swire Properties
Limited (Swire; A/Stable) and Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited
(SHKP; A/Stable)
whose recurring EBITDA are above USD1 billion (about CNY7bn).
RSM's recurring
interest coverage of around 3.0x is also lower than the
5.0x-6.0x for these
companies.
RSM's business, which is purely as a mall owner and operator, is
less volatile
than that of Chinese companies like Dalian Wanda Commercial
Property Co. Ltd.
(BBB/Negative) and China Resources Land Ltd (BBB+/Stable), which
are also
engaged in the riskier property development business. Both RSM
and Dalian Wanda
have large, mature retail property portfolios with over 100
assets across China,
although RSM's recurring EBITDA is smaller than that of Dalian
Wanda - which was
above CNY10bn in 2016. RSM's asset-light model, helps it to
achieve higher
interest coverage than Dalian Wanda and China Resources Land,
and it has a lower
loan-to-asset value (LTV) ratio than Wanda.
RSM's recurring EBITDA is second only to that of Dalian Wanda in
China, and is
slightly larger than that of China Resources Land. Dalian Wanda
and China
Resources Land have greater diversity of asset types in their
investment-property portfolios, while Red Star concentrates on
home improvement
and furniture retail malls.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Average occupancy for owned and leased malls at above 95%
throughout the cycle
- 2%-3% rental rate growth
- Slight improvement of EBITDA margin of owned and leased
portfolio
- CNY7 billion capex in 2017 and CNY4.5 billion in 2018
- Dividend payout of 40% of net profit
- 4.5%-5% funding cost for new borrowings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Net debt/recurring EBITDA sustained below 4.0x
- Recurring EBITDA / gross interest expenses sustained above
3.0x
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Net debt/recurring EBITDA sustained above 5.5x
- Recurring EBITDA / gross interest expenses sustained below
2.5x
- Any developments that would have a negative impact on RSM's
market position,
including a sustained decline in rental rates and occupancy at
its malls
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity, Long Maturity Debt: RSM's available cash of
CNY6.2 billion at
end-2016 was sufficient to meet its short-term debt repayment of
CNY4.7 billion.
We expect a cash outflow of about CNY1.4 billion in 2017, after
taking into
account the budgeted capex of CNY7 billion, finance costs of
CNY1.3 billion, tax
expenses of CNY0.7 billion and other expenses of CNY4 billion,
and the cash
collection of CNY10 billion from rental and other income. RSM's
overall
liquidity position looks comfortable as it has CNY7.8 billion in
available but
unutilised credit facilities.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 28 March 2017]
.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
