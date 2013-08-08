(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CB
Renaissance
Credit's (RenCredit; B/Stable) RUB3bn senior unsecured
fixed-rate bond issue
(BO-5 series), with a put option after 1.5 years and final
maturity on 30 July
2018, a Long-term rating of 'B' and National Long-term Rating of
'BBB(rus)'. The
notes have a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue ratings are aligned with RenCredit's Long-term local
currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' and National Long-term Rating of
'BBB(rus)'. These
in turn reflect the bank's markedly weaker and more volatile
performance
relative to major retail banks in the sector, and the
significant increase in
loss rates in H113, which led to a RUB1.26bn loss in regulatory
accounts.
However, regulatory capital is reasonable (13.3% at end-H113)
and liquidity is
sound, with liquid assets exceeding total wholesale funding due
in 2013.
RenCredit's credit profile has also benefited from its
acquisition in 2012 by
the Onexim Group, which reduced contingent risks relating to
other assets of the
broader Renaissance group, and was followed by a RUB3.4bn equity
injection in
December 2012 as well as provision of USD150m subordinated debt
in Q412-Q113.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downward pressure on RenCredit's Long-term IDRs, and
consequently the issue's
ratings, could arise if there was a lack of control over credit
losses resulting
in continued loss-making performance. Significant deposit
outflows, resulting in
a sharp tightening of liquidity, could also result in negative
rating action.
Conversely, an improved control over credit losses leading to
sustained
profitable performance, and more balanced growth could result in
rating upside
over the medium term.
The debt ratings could also be downgraded in case of a further
marked increase
in the proportion of retail deposits in the bank's liabilities
(63% of end-H113
liabilities), resulting in greater subordination of bondholders.
In accordance
with Russian legislation, the claims of retail depositors rank
above those of
other senior unsecured creditors.
Contact
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Evgeny Konovalov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
