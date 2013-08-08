(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CB Renaissance Credit's (RenCredit; B/Stable) RUB3bn senior unsecured fixed-rate bond issue (BO-5 series), with a put option after 1.5 years and final maturity on 30 July 2018, a Long-term rating of 'B' and National Long-term Rating of 'BBB(rus)'. The notes have a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue ratings are aligned with RenCredit's Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' and National Long-term Rating of 'BBB(rus)'. These in turn reflect the bank's markedly weaker and more volatile performance relative to major retail banks in the sector, and the significant increase in loss rates in H113, which led to a RUB1.26bn loss in regulatory accounts. However, regulatory capital is reasonable (13.3% at end-H113) and liquidity is sound, with liquid assets exceeding total wholesale funding due in 2013. RenCredit's credit profile has also benefited from its acquisition in 2012 by the Onexim Group, which reduced contingent risks relating to other assets of the broader Renaissance group, and was followed by a RUB3.4bn equity injection in December 2012 as well as provision of USD150m subordinated debt in Q412-Q113. RATING SENSITIVITIES Downward pressure on RenCredit's Long-term IDRs, and consequently the issue's ratings, could arise if there was a lack of control over credit losses resulting in continued loss-making performance. Significant deposit outflows, resulting in a sharp tightening of liquidity, could also result in negative rating action. Conversely, an improved control over credit losses leading to sustained profitable performance, and more balanced growth could result in rating upside over the medium term. The debt ratings could also be downgraded in case of a further marked increase in the proportion of retail deposits in the bank's liabilities (63% of end-H113 liabilities), resulting in greater subordination of bondholders. In accordance with Russian legislation, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. Contact Primary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Evgeny Konovalov Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.