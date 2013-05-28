(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Renaissance Consumer
Funding Limited's fixed-coupon three-year 7.75% USD350m issue of
limited
recourse loan participation notes, with final maturity on 31 May
2016 a final
'B' rating and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The proceeds from the issue will be on-lent to Russia-based
Commercial Bank
Renaissance Credit (RenCredit, 'B'/Stable/'b'). In case of
bankruptcy, the
claims of investors in the current issue will rank at least pari
passu with the
claims of other senior creditors, save those preferred by
relevant legislation.
In accordance with Russian legislation, the claims of retail
depositors, which
Fitch estimates will comprise approximately 65% of RenCredit's
liabilities
following the bond issue, rank above those of other senior
unsecured creditors.
Financial covenants of the agreement include RenCredit's
obligation to maintain
its prudential total capital adequacy ratio at least at the 12%
level.
As at end-Q113, RenCredit was the 65th-largest bank in Russia by
assets and is
one of the five leaders in the consumer finance segment in
Russia. RenCredit is
majority controlled by Onexim Holdings via Renaissance Capital
Investments
Limited (RCIL) which also controls investment bank Renaissance
Capital
('B'/Negative). In April 2013, Mr. Evgeny Yurchenko acquired a
6.5% stake in
Renaissance Capital International Services Limited, CBRC's
holding company and
subsidiary to RCIL, which lead to a decrease of the share
indirectly held by
Onexim Holdings Limited from 89.52% to 83.02%.
For KEY RATING DRIVERS and RATING SENSITIVITIES please refer to
'Fitch Rates
RenCredit's Upcoming Eurobond 'B(EXP)' as of 15 May 2013
available at
fitchratings.com.
RenCredit's ratings (all unaffected):
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating: 'BBB(rus)', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: 'B'
Viability Rating: 'b'
Support Rating: '5'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: 'B'; Recovery Rating
'RR4',
Subordinated debt Long-term Rating: 'B-'; Recovery Rating 'RR5',
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: 'BBB(rus)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Evgeny Konovalov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9932
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Dmitry Vasiliev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2408
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
