(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Renaissance Consumer Funding Limited's fixed-coupon three-year 7.75% USD350m issue of limited recourse loan participation notes, with final maturity on 31 May 2016 a final 'B' rating and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The proceeds from the issue will be on-lent to Russia-based Commercial Bank Renaissance Credit (RenCredit, 'B'/Stable/'b'). In case of bankruptcy, the claims of investors in the current issue will rank at least pari passu with the claims of other senior creditors, save those preferred by relevant legislation. In accordance with Russian legislation, the claims of retail depositors, which Fitch estimates will comprise approximately 65% of RenCredit's liabilities following the bond issue, rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. Financial covenants of the agreement include RenCredit's obligation to maintain its prudential total capital adequacy ratio at least at the 12% level. As at end-Q113, RenCredit was the 65th-largest bank in Russia by assets and is one of the five leaders in the consumer finance segment in Russia. RenCredit is majority controlled by Onexim Holdings via Renaissance Capital Investments Limited (RCIL) which also controls investment bank Renaissance Capital ('B'/Negative). In April 2013, Mr. Evgeny Yurchenko acquired a 6.5% stake in Renaissance Capital International Services Limited, CBRC's holding company and subsidiary to RCIL, which lead to a decrease of the share indirectly held by Onexim Holdings Limited from 89.52% to 83.02%. For KEY RATING DRIVERS and RATING SENSITIVITIES please refer to 'Fitch Rates RenCredit's Upcoming Eurobond 'B(EXP)' as of 15 May 2013 available at fitchratings.com. RenCredit's ratings (all unaffected): Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'; Outlook Stable National Long-term Rating: 'BBB(rus)', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: 'B' Viability Rating: 'b' Support Rating: '5' Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4', Subordinated debt Long-term Rating: 'B-'; Recovery Rating 'RR5', Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: 'BBB(rus)'