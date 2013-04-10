(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Rosbank's (RB) RUB3bn BSO-1 and RUB3bn BSO-2 senior unsecured bonds with a final maturity in January 2016 and April 2016, respectively, a final Long-term local currency rating of 'BBB+(emr)'. The ratings reflect Fitch's opinion on the likelihood of RB fulfilling its obligations under the notes, including timely and full interest and principal payments. The 'emr' (except market risk) signals that the market risk attached to the size of the coupons to be paid on the bonds is excluded from the rating. RB has Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook, a National Long-term Rating of 'AAA(rus)' with a Stable Outlook, a Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'F2', a Viability Rating of 'bb', and a Support Rating of '2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue ratings correspond to RB's Long-term local currency IDR ('BBB+'/Stable) which is driven by potential support from France-based Societe Generale (SG, 'A+'/Negative), which owns 82.4% of RB. Fitch views SG's propensity to support as high, due to the strategic importance of the Russian market for SG, the recent consolidation of SG's Russian banking assets under RB, RB's limited size relative to the parent, and significant contagion risk for the rest of SG's Central and Eastern European business in case of a default at RB. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to RB's Long-term local currency IDR would impact the issue ratings. RB's IDRs are constrained by Russian country risks, and could be upgraded/downgraded if these risks increase/fall. A multi-notch downgrade of SG or a marked reduction in the strategic importance of the Russian market for SG, neither of which is currently anticipated, could also result in a downgrade of RB's Long-term local currency IDR and, accordingly, the issue ratings. Contact Primary Analyst Dmitri Vasiliev Associate Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Julia Ramazaeva, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.