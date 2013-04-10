(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Rosbank's (RB) RUB3bn
BSO-1 and RUB3bn BSO-2 senior unsecured bonds with a final
maturity in January
2016 and April 2016, respectively, a final Long-term local
currency rating of
'BBB+(emr)'.
The ratings reflect Fitch's opinion on the likelihood of RB
fulfilling its
obligations under the notes, including timely and full interest
and principal
payments. The 'emr' (except market risk) signals that the market
risk attached
to the size of the coupons to be paid on the bonds is excluded
from the rating.
RB has Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of
'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook, a National Long-term Rating of
'AAA(rus)' with a
Stable Outlook, a Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'F2', a
Viability Rating of
'bb', and a Support Rating of '2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue ratings correspond to RB's Long-term local currency
IDR
('BBB+'/Stable) which is driven by potential support from
France-based Societe
Generale (SG, 'A+'/Negative), which owns 82.4% of RB. Fitch
views SG's
propensity to support as high, due to the strategic importance
of the Russian
market for SG, the recent consolidation of SG's Russian banking
assets under RB,
RB's limited size relative to the parent, and significant
contagion risk for the
rest of SG's Central and Eastern European business in case of a
default at RB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to RB's Long-term local currency IDR would impact
the issue ratings.
RB's IDRs are constrained by Russian country risks, and could be
upgraded/downgraded if these risks increase/fall. A multi-notch
downgrade of SG
or a marked reduction in the strategic importance of the Russian
market for SG,
neither of which is currently anticipated, could also result in
a downgrade of
RB's Long-term local currency IDR and, accordingly, the issue
ratings.
Contact
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Julia Ramazaeva, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908,
Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.