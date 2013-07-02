(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Royal Street NV-SA, Compartment RS-3's (RS-3) EUR875m class A notes tap issuance final ratings and affirmed the existing class A notes, as follows:

Tap issuance

EUR875m class A notes, assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR125m class B notes, not rated

Original issuance

EUR1,837.5m class A notes, affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR262.5m class B notes, not rated

The class A and B notes issued under the tap issue are consolidated with the existing class A and B notes.

The class A notes benefit from credit enhancement provided by the subordinated class B notes and the transaction reserve fund. Following the tap issuance, the outstanding class B notes have increased to EUR387.5m from EUR262.5m, while the reserve fund has increased to EUR31m from EUR21m; maintaining the 13.5% credit enhancement for the class A notes.

In addition to these changes, the notes' final maturity date has been extended by one year, to October 2051 from October 2050, while the transaction's revolving period has also been extended to October 2017 from January 2017.

Fitch reviewed the effect of the changes on its analysis and its modelling assumptions and deemed that the protection available to the class A notes is sufficient to support the rating on the class A notes.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fitch views the following as key rating drivers for the transaction: (i) the transaction's revolving period, (ii) the permitted variations and loan eligibility criteria, (iii) the transaction's stop-revolving triggers, (iv) the transaction's risk-mitigation deposit (available to cover payment interruption risk), (v) the credit enhancement available to the class A notes.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Expected effect of an increase in defaults on the class A notes rating

30% increase in the default rate: 'AA-'

50% increase in the default rate: 'A+'

Expected effect of an decrease in recoveries on the class A notes rating

30% decrease in the recovery rate: 'AA-'

50% decrease in the recovery rate: 'A'

Expected effect of an increase in defaults and a decrease in recoveries on the class A notes rating

30% increase in the default rate and 30% decrease in the recovery rate: 'A-'

50% increase in the default rate and 50% decrease in the recovery rate: 'BBB-'

RS-3 is the third securitisation of residential loans issued to individual borrowers in Belgium and originated by AXA Bank Europe (ABE, the seller), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AXA Holdings Belgium. The rating addresses the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal at the legal final maturity of the notes, in accordance with their terms and conditions.

Key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are further described in the transaction's new issue report, dated 8 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.