July 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Rural Hipotecario XVI
F.T.A.'s mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due April 2055 expected ratings, as
follows:
EUR133,500,000 class A notes 'Asf(EXP)'; Outlook Negative
EUR16,500,000 class B notes: 'CCCsf(EXP)'; Recovery Estimate of 90%
The transaction is a multi-originator securitisation of a EUR150m static pool of
Spanish residential mortgage loans, originated and serviced by Caja Rural de
Soria, Caja Rural de Teruel, and Caja Rural de Zamora (the originators,
unrated). The expected ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate
payment of principal on the class A notes, and ultimate payment of interest and
principal on the class B notes by the legal final maturity date of the notes in
April 2055.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In deriving the lifetime default rate of the securitised portfolio under a base
case scenario, Fitch has adjusted upwards the observed default rates by a factor
of 1.1x. This upward adjustment captures our opinion that the historical default
rates do not entirely reflect the risk attributes of the securitised pool which
is linked to younger vintages (2009 to 2012). Fitch received historical
cumulative arrears data covering 2004 to 2012 from the originators based on
their past RMBS securitisation transactions.
Fitch believes the securitised portfolio has prime characteristics with 100%
first lien positions, all residential mortgage loans with a moderate weighted
average (WA) OLTV of 70.42%, and an indexed (WA) CLTV of 71.91% estimated by the
agency taking into consideration the almost 5.5 years of seasoning. Fitch
believes a key risk attribute of the portfolio is its high geographical
concentration in the two regions of Castilla Leon (60.6%) and Aragon (29.4%),
and has consequently incorporated into its analysis a probability of default hit
of 1.15x for these loans.
Fitch believes that servicer disruption risk, caused by the default of one
servicer, is adequately mitigated by the incorporation of purpose-specific
liquidity reserves and the appointment of a cold back up servicer, Banco
Cooperativo Espanol (BCE; BBB/Negative/F3). BCE provides the Spanish Credit
Cooperative Group with a common range of services and uses the same IT systems.
Fitch has incorporated potential stresses derived from basis and reset risks
within the cash flow analysis, as the structure is unhedged. The notes are
referenced to EURIBOR with quarterly resets, while most loans are referenced to
12-month EURIBOR with annual, bi-annual and quarterly resets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes the key risks that can introduce volatility in the ratings are
home price declines beyond Fitch's expectations, as these could limit
recoveries, and a change of the current legal framework materially, weakening
the full recourse nature of the Spanish mortgage market, as such scenario, could
change borrower payment behaviour. The Negative Outlook on the class A notes
reflects the uncertainty associated with changes to the mortgage enforcement
framework.
Fitch's expectation under a 'Bsf' stress scenario is linked to a weighted
average (WA) lifetime loss rate of 4.3%, which results from a WA foreclosure
frequency assumption (WAFF) of 7.6% and a WA recovery rate (WARR) expectation of
44.0%. The assumed WA loss rate in an 'A' rating scenario is of 11.3%.