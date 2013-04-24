(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned the Russian Lipetsk Region's upcoming RUB3bn domestic bond issue, due 17 April 2020, an expected Long-term local currency rating of 'BB(EXP)' and an expected National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)(EXP)'.

Final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The bond represents a senior and unsecured obligation of the Russian Lipetsk Region. The region has Long-term local and foreign currency ratings of 'BB' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)'. The Long-term ratings have Stable Outlooks. The region's Short-term foreign currency rating is 'B'.

Fitch forecasts Lipetsk Region will maintain a satisfactory budgetary performance with an operating margin at about 8-10% in 2013-2014 driven by continued economic growth. The agency expects the region's direct risk, including direct debt, to remain moderate at about 30% of current revenue in 2013.

Lipetsk Region is located in the centre of the European part of Russia. The region contributed 0.7% of the Russian Federation's GDP in 2010 and accounted for 0.8% of the country's population.

The bond issue has a fixed-rate coupon. The initial coupon rate will be set on 26 April 2013, the day of placement. The principal will be amortised by 15% of the initial bond issue value in April 2015, by 10% of the initial bond issue value in July 2016 and by 15% of the initial bond issue value in October 2017, October 2018 and July 2019. The remaining 30% will be redeemed on 17 April 2020. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance maturing debt and to fund the region's budget deficit.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The issue's rating would be sensitive to any movement in the Lipetsk Region's Long-term local currency rating.

A credit analysis on the Lipetsk Region is available on www.fitchratings.com.